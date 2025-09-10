Ashu Ghai makes learning science fun through his YouTube channel, a free educational app and affordable coaching. With over 8.9 million subscribers, he inspires students to love science, proving education can be easy, engaging and affordable for all.

Science is often seen as a tough subject filled with difficult formulas, heavy textbooks and complicated theories. But what if learning science could be fun, easy and full of experiments? In the digital age, technology has revolutionised the way we learn. One of the best ways to learn today is through video platforms like YouTube, where people can watch and understand concepts easily instead of only reading textbooks or listening to audio. And this is exactly how Ashu Ghai is transforming science education by inspiring millions of students and learners to understand complex concepts through fun experiments, easy-to-understand explanations and affordable access, making science both enjoyable and accessible to all.

How Ashu Ghai is making the difference

Ashu Ghai, a physics postgraduate, started his channel in June 2013 with a mission to teach science in the most enjoyable way possible. His motto, written on his Instagram account in Hindi: "पढ़ाता नहीं, सिखाता हूं" (I don't just teach, I help you learn) – reflects his dedication to making learning simple and effective. Today, he has 1.1 million Instagram followers who engage with his content regularly.

In December 2022, Ashu launched an educational app that offers science and math courses for 10th and 12th class students completely free of charge. This bold step allows students from all backgrounds to access quality education without worrying about high fees. His offline coaching centres, called OSR Academy, located in Delhi, provide classes for all subjects at just Rs 9,000 per year, making it far more affordable compared to other institutes that charge around Rs 25,000 per subject per year.

Ashu’s teaching style stands out because he doesn’t just focus on the syllabus. “We use experiments and jokes to make science concepts come alive,” he says. He admits that covering the syllabus this way takes more time, but his team holds extra classes on Sundays for 3+ hours to help students stay on track. His unique approach has led many students to say they “fight with their parents just to attend his classes.”