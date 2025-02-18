Emir of Qatar receives ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan, stage set for meeting with PM Modi (WATCH)

Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar, was given a grand ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday morning, marking a significant moment in the strengthening of ties between India and Qatar.

The formal welcome was a high-profile affair, attended by key officials, as the Emir arrived in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu. This marks the beginning of a packed schedule, including critical talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has already signaled his enthusiasm for the visit by personally receiving the Amir at the airport the evening before.

In a rare diplomatic gesture, PM Modi welcomed the Amir at the airport and expressed his hopes for fruitful discussions, stating on X, “Wishing him a fruitful stay in India and looking forward to our meeting tomorrow.”

The meeting between the Emir and PM Modi is expected to cover a range of important bilateral matters, with a focus on enhancing cooperation in areas like trade, energy, technology, and cultural exchanges.

The Emir’s visit comes at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi and is expected to further bolster the multifaceted partnership between India and Qatar, which has seen significant growth in recent years. As a key element of his visit, the Amir will engage with a high-level delegation from Qatar, including ministers, senior officials, and prominent business leaders.

During the visit, a series of memoranda of understanding (MoUs) are expected to be exchanged, underscoring the mutual desire to advance ties across various sectors. Later in the day, the Emir will meet with President Murmu, marking the culmination of a busy day of diplomacy.

This state visit is only the Emir’s second to India, with his first visit taking place in March 2015. Since then, India and Qatar have worked to deepen their historic relationship, which has been rooted in trust, friendship, and mutual respect.

The Indian diaspora in Qatar, which is the largest expatriate community in the country, plays a crucial role in strengthening this bond. Their contribution to the progress and development of Qatar has been consistently appreciated by the Qatari leadership.

As discussions between the two nations continue, the Emir's visit sets the stage for deeper collaboration in key sectors, paving the way for a stronger and more dynamic partnership between India and Qatar.

