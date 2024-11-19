Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit India soon, confirms Kremlin; says working on precise dates

Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to visit India in the coming months, marking his first foreign trip since the onset of the Russia-Ukraine war in 2022.

First Published Nov 19, 2024, 3:59 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 19, 2024, 4:28 PM IST

Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to visit India in the coming months, marking his first foreign trip since the onset of the Russia-Ukraine war in 2022. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed the news, stating that the dates for Putin's visit would be announced soon. This visit will follow several months after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's own visit to Russia in October 2024 for the BRICS summit and his earlier trip to Moscow in July this year.

"I hope soon we'll work out the precise dates of his visit. Of course, after two visits of Prime Minister Modi to Russia, now we have a visit of President to India, so we're looking forward to it," Peskov said.

The announcement of Putin’s visit comes on the same day that Ukraine commemorated the 1,000th day since Russia’s full-scale invasion began.

Putin's last visit to India took place on December 6, 2021, when he attended the 21st India-Russia Annual Summit alongside PM Modi in New Delhi. The timing of his visit to India is seen as significant, as it comes amid ongoing geopolitical tensions and increasing international focus on Russia's actions in Ukraine.

Putin has notably limited his foreign travels in recent years, partly due to the arrest warrant issued against him by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for alleged war crimes related to the invasion of Ukraine. The ICC's warrant mandates the detention of individuals facing such charges in member countries. However, India has not signed or ratified the Rome Statute, which means that it is not obligated to execute ICC arrest warrants, thus allowing Putin the freedom to travel there without risk of arrest.

Despite the absence of an official response from New Delhi regarding Putin's upcoming visit, the Kremlin's confirmation of the planned trip highlights the ongoing strategic relationship between Russia and India, particularly as both countries continue to navigate shifting global dynamics.

Putin’s visit to India is expected to focus on strengthening bilateral ties and discussing key areas of cooperation, including defense, energy, and trade, at a time when both countries are seeking to bolster their positions in the face of Western pressures.

