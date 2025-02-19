BJP picks Rekha Gupta as Delhi Chief Minister, oath ceremony tomorrow at Ramlila Maidan (WATCH)

BJP has finalized the Delhi Chief Minister, marking the party's return to power in the national capital after 27 years. The swearing in ceremony will be tomorrow at around 12 pm.

BJP on Wednesday finalized Rekha Gupta as Delhi Chief Minister, marking the party's return to power in the national capital after 27 years. Rekha Gupta, a veteran RSS leader, emerged victorious from Shalimar Bagh. A lawyer and a key Baniya leader within the BJP, she was widely speculated to be in contention for the Chief Minister's post if the party opted for a woman candidate.

The announcement by the BJP's central observers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Om Prakash Dhankar was made after the party meeting ended on Wednesday evening. 

According to sources, BJP observes held a separate meeting with Parvesh Verma, Vijender Gupta and Satish Upadhyay before announcing the Chief Minister of National capital. 

Delhi CM oath-taking ceremony

The swearing-in ceremony of Delhi’s new Chief Minister and cabinet is set to take place at Ramlila Maidan on February 20. The event will commence at 11 AM, with Lt. Governor VK Saxena administering the oath of office to the CM-designate and ministers at 12:35 PM. The invitations for the swearing-in ceremony have already been sent out by the party.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, key Union Ministers, and Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers from NDA-ruled states are expected to grace the occasion.

While the event is expected to draw major political and public attention, sources indicate that some BJP Chief Ministers, including UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, and Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu, may skip the ceremony due to prior commitments, according to sources.

Also read: BJP set to form government in Delhi, CM swearing-in scheduled for Feb 20: Reports

Delhi CM selection process

The meeting for the CM selection began with its highest decision-making body, BJP's Parliamentary Board at Delhi headquarters of the party. Out of 48 BJP legislators who won in the recently-concluded Delhi Assembly polls, 15 names were shortlisted - 9 for key posts of the Chief Minister, state cabinet ministers and the Speaker. BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad and National Secretary Om Prakash Dhankar were appointed as central observers for selecting the leader of the Delhi BJP Legislature Party.

They later met the legislature party in the evening today and conveyed the name of the chief ministerial pick.

The BJP secured power in Delhi after 27 years, winning 48 seats out of 70. This election was a direct contest between BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). However, AAP could only secure 22 seats this time. Prominent AAP leaders like Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Saurabh Bhardwaj, and Satyendra Jain could not taste victory this time.

