BREAKING: PM Modi, Putin discuss Ukraine war, Wagner munity over telephone call

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday had a telephonic conversation and discussed the situation around Ukraine and how Moscow resolved the armed Wagner mutiny.

"Today, at the initiative of the Indian Side, Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi. In connection with the events of June 24 in Russia, Narendra Modi expressed understanding and support for the decisive actions of the Russian leadership to protect law and order, ensure stability in the country and the security of its citizens," the statement said.

"When discussing topical issues of bilateral cooperation, they underscored the importance of further consistent implementation of the major joint projects in various areas and noted with satisfaction substantial growth in trade throughout 2022 and in the first quarter of this year," the statement added.

The Kremlin added, "Particular attention was paid to interaction within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the G20, in which India currently holds presidency, as well as in the BRICS format. In addition, Narendra Modi informed on his international contacts, including ones during his recent visit to Washington."

"The situation around Ukraine was touched upon as well. The Russian President gave his assessment of the current state of affairs in the special military operation zone, having stressed Kiev's utter refusal to undertake political and diplomatic steps to resolve the conflict," it stated.

"The conversation was substantiative and constructive. The leaders reaffirmed their mutual intention to strengthen the special and privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India and agreed to maintain contact," the Kremlin concluded.

The telephonic conversation between the two global leaders comes less than a week after the Russian leadership managed to avert a major coup by Yevgeny Prigozhin-led private mercenary army Wagner Group.

After seizing control of two significant south Russian cities, the private mercenary army halted its advance towards Moscow after the Kremlin, with the assistance of Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko, was able to negotiate a settlement with Prigozhin.

Later, Prigozhin denied wanting to depose the Russian government in a Telegram video message. He said that the march was in support of justice. Following the rebellion, concerns about Putin's ability to lead are being voiced, and the West predicted that the Russian leader was no longer "invincible."

The Russian president reportedly fired key players who were thought to have supported the 24-hour Wagner revolt, according to a Bloomberg story. A senior general was held for interrogation.