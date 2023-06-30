BREAKING: PM Modi, Putin discuss Ukraine war, Wagner munity over telephone call

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday had a telephonic conversation and discussed the situation around Ukraine and how Moscow resolved the armed Wagner mutiny.

    BREAKING PM Modi, Putin discuss Ukraine and armed mutiny in Russia on phone call
    First Published Jun 30, 2023, 6:56 PM IST

    Hours after Vladimir Putin lauded Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' initiative, the Russian President on Friday discussed the Ukraine war and recent Wagner mutiny over a telephonic conversation with the Indian prime Minister, according to Kremlin statement.

    According to the report, PM Modi had expressed support for what the Kremlin called the Russian leadership's decisive actions in handling the mutiny by the Wagner mercenary group last Saturday. 

    Also read: Vladimir Putin cites 'big friend' Narendra Modi's Make in India idea, says Russia must emulate it

    "Today, at the initiative of the Indian Side, Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi. In connection with the events of June 24 in Russia, Narendra Modi expressed understanding and support for the decisive actions of the Russian leadership to protect law and order, ensure stability in the country and the security of its citizens," the statement said.

    "When discussing topical issues of bilateral cooperation, they underscored the importance of further consistent implementation of the major joint projects in various areas and noted with satisfaction substantial growth in trade throughout 2022 and in the first quarter of this year," the statement added.

    The Kremlin added, "Particular attention was paid to interaction within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the G20, in which India currently holds presidency, as well as in the BRICS format. In addition, Narendra Modi informed on his international contacts, including ones during his recent visit to Washington."

    "The situation around Ukraine was touched upon as well. The Russian President gave his assessment of the current state of affairs in the special military operation zone, having stressed Kiev's utter refusal to undertake political and diplomatic steps to resolve the conflict," it stated.

    "The conversation was substantiative and constructive. The leaders reaffirmed their mutual intention to strengthen the special and privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India and agreed to maintain contact," the Kremlin concluded.

    The telephonic conversation between the two global leaders comes less than a week after the Russian leadership managed to avert a major coup by Yevgeny Prigozhin-led private mercenary army Wagner Group.

    Also read: Is Putin using body double to avoid assassins? Chaos deepens as General Armageddon's Wagner links emerge

    After seizing control of two significant south Russian cities, the private mercenary army halted its advance towards Moscow after the Kremlin, with the assistance of Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko, was able to negotiate a settlement with Prigozhin. 

    Later, Prigozhin denied wanting to depose the Russian government in a Telegram video message. He said that the march was in support of justice. Following the rebellion, concerns about Putin's ability to lead are being voiced, and the West predicted that the Russian leader was no longer "invincible."

    The Russian president reportedly fired key players who were thought to have supported the 24-hour Wagner revolt, according to a Bloomberg story. A senior general was held for interrogation.

    Last Updated Jun 30, 2023, 7:09 PM IST
