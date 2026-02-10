Congress leader Priyank Kharge slammed the call to award Veer Savarkar the Bharat Ratna, questioning his role in the freedom struggle, citing his multiple mercy petitions, and accusing him of having 'worked against Bharat'.

Kharge Attacks Bharat Ratna Demand for Savarkar

Congress leader and Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge on Monday launched a sharp attack on the demand to confer the Bharat Ratna to Veer Savarkar, asking why a person who, according to him, "worked against Bharat" should receive the country's highest civilian honour.

In a post shared on X, Kharge posted a long list of questions targeting Savarkar's role during the freedom struggle. His remarks come after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said awarding Savarkar the Bharat Ratna would "increase the prestige" of the honour. Bharath Ratna for a person: - Who gave himself the title Veer. The Cellular jail had 698 cells & 80,000 prisoners were jailed here over 33 years. Only handful of them wrote mercy petitions, but the maximum petitions was submitted by #Veer - Why did Veer write 6 mercy petitions… — Priyank Kharge / ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಕ್ ಖರ್ಗೆ (@PriyankKharge) February 10, 2026 "Bharat Ratna for a person who gave himself the title 'Veer'?" Kharge wrote, pointing to Savarkar's imprisonment in the Cellular Jail. "The Cellular jail had 698 cells & 80,000 prisoners were jailed here over 33 years. Only handful of them wrote mercy petitions, but the maximum petitions was submitted by #Veer," he wrote.

Questions Over Mercy Petitions and British Pension

Kharge questioned why Savarkar wrote "six mercy petitions, including one from his wife," and "why he received a British pension of Rs 60 per month from August 1, 1929, until Independence in 1947".

Role During Freedom Struggle Questioned

"Why did Veer seek an increase in pension?" and asked, "Can RSS list out his exact achievements against the British with evidence ?" The Congress leader also raised political and ideological questions, asking why Savarkar opposed the Quit India Movement, why he supported British recruitment of Indians into the army when Subhas Chandra Bose was forming the Indian National Army, and what the intention was behind that support.

Ideological and Political Allegations

Kharge further targeted Savarkar's role in the Hindu Mahasabha, asking why the party ran governments with the Muslim League and why it was not banned when other parties were restricted by the British. He also accused Savarkar of being the first to propose the two-nation theory and questioned his views on cow worship and nationalism.

"Why did Veer call our Motherland as Fatherland? Bharath Ratna for a "veer" who worked against Bharath! Masterstroke!" he further wrote.

RSS Chief's Counter-View

His attack came in response to comments made by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday at a two-day lecture series titled '100 Years of Sangh Journey - New Horizons'. Addressing questions over the delay in honouring Savarkar, Bhagwat said the award would elevate the prestige of the Bharat Ratna itself.

Bhagwat further said that he was not on the decision-making committee but would raise the issue if given the chance. "I'm not on that committee, but if I meet someone who is, I'll ask them. If Swatantra Veer Savarkar is given Bharat Ratna, the prestige of Bharat Ratna will increase. Even without that prestige, he has become the emperor of millions of hearts," he said.

Who was Veer Savarkar?

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, popularly known as Veer Savarkar, was born on May 28, 1883, and was a poet, writer, and social reformer. He was incarcerated at the Cellular Jail in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands by the British regime, where he endured immense hardship with unwavering resolve. Savarkar was also a leading figure in the 'Hindu Mahasabha.' Savarkar started participating in the freedom movement while still a high school student and continued doing so while attending Fergusson College in Pune. He got active with groups like India House and the Free India Society while studying law in the United Kingdom. He also published books that promoted revolutionary methods for achieving total Indian independence. (ANI)