Two minors have been apprehended in connection with a stabbing in West Delhi's Khyala in which a minor boy, identified as Sohail, died. The incident occurred on Monday night following a quarrel. The apprehended minors are reportedly school dropouts.

Two minors have been apprehended in connection with a stabbing incident in West Delhi's Khyala in which a minor boy died, police said on Tuesday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to the police, the incident took place on Monday night in an open space near a community centre in C Block, Khyala. A PCR call was received at around 8:45 pm, following which the injured boy was rushed to Guru Gobind Singh Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. He was stabbed in the stomach.

Investigation and Arrests

Police said that during questioning, the apprehended minors stated that the incident occurred following a quarrel in the open space.

Earlier in the day, police identified the victim as Sohail. They reviewed the CCTV footage from the area around the crime scene.

Background of Those Involved

The Victim

The victim's father is a tailor, and the boy is survived by two brothers, one elder and one younger.

The Accused Minors

Police further said that both the apprehended Children in Conflict with Law (CCLs) are school dropouts. The father of one of the minors is deceased, and his mother works as a domestic help, while the parents of the other minor are employed in a factory.