'Nobody should go beyond law, Constitution & rules': Ajit Pawar reacts to Kunal Kamra row (WATCH)

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday addressed the ongoing controversy surrounding comedian Kunal Kamra, emphasising the importance of adhering to legal boundaries.

Speaking to media, Pawar remarked, "I have seen that. Nobody should go beyond the law, Constitution, and rules. They should express themselves within their rights."

Pawar acknowledged the possibility of differing opinions but urged restraint to avoid unnecessary escalation. "There can be differences of opinion, but it should be noted that there need not be police involvement when they are talking," he added.

His comments came amid controversy triggered by Kamra's alleged remarks on Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC also lashed out at Kamra, accusing the comedian of veering into vulgarity. "You call Maharashtra's most popular CM and deputy CM 'gaddaar' and label it comedy.

This isn't comedy - it's vulgarity." The Shiv Sena leader further questioned Kamra's intentions, alleging he was being manipulated by the UBT faction of the Shiv Sena. "Who is this Kunal Kamra, hired and used as a puppet by UBT as a diversionary tactic? Can you stoop so low for cheap publicity?" she stated.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel has filed an FIR against stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra for his comments and also demanded an apology from Kamra within two days; otherwise, he will not be let to move freely in Mumbai.

Earlier, the Shiv Sena workers on Sunday vandalised the Habitat Comedy Club in Khar after stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra's remarks on Eknath Shinde. Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske, reacting to the controversy, stated that Kunal Kamra is a hired comedian who is making comments on his party leader for some money.

Mhaske added that he feels sorry for Sanjay Raut and the Shiv Sena (UBT) faction because he was left with no other party workers to comment on Eknath Shinde.

"Kunal Kamra is a hired comedian, and he is making comments on our leader for some money. Let alone Maharashtra, Kunal Kamra cannot freely go anywhere in India; Shiv Sainiks will show him his place. We feel sorry for Sanjay Raut and Shiv Sena (UBT) that they have no party workers or leaders left to make comments on our leader, which is why they are hiring people like him (Kunal Kamra) for the job," Mhaske said.

