Comedian Kunal Kamra's 'gaddar' remark on Eknath Shinde triggers political storm, vandalism; FIR filed

The Khar police have registered an FIR against 19 Shiv Sena leaders, including Yuva Sena's Rahul Kanal, for allegedly vandalizing Mumbai’s Habitat Studio and damaging hotel property. The incident follows the controversy surrounding comedian Kunal Kamra’s remarks about Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
 

Aishwarya Nair
Published: Mar 24, 2025, 11:03 AM IST

Mumbai: Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has sparked controversy after referring to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as a "traitor" (Gaddar) during one of his comedy acts.

Kamra remarked while performing a humorous rendition of a popular Hindi song from Dil To Pagal Hai. During his set, he sang, “Meri nazar se tum dekho to gaddar nazar wo aaye. Haaye,” which drew laughs from the audience. However, the comment quickly stirred backlash, with members of the Shiv Sena strongly condemning Kamra’s statement. The party has demanded legal action against the comedian, including his immediate arrest.

The comedian posted the video clip on the social media platform X.

In his performance, Kunal Kamra referenced Eknath Shinde's 2022 revolt, which resulted in the division of the Shiv Sena into two groups—the Shinde faction and the Uddhav Thackeray faction.

FIR filed against stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra

Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel has registered an FIR against stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra for his remarks about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in a recent YouTube video.

"We have filed an FIR against Kunal Kamra for his comments against our leader and Maharashtra's DCM Eknath Shinde. We have demanded quick action against him. I want to tell him to apologize to Eknath Shinde within two days, otherwise, Shiv Sainiks will not let him move about freely in Mumbai," Patel said.

The complaint was filed at the MIDC police station, with Patel urging authorities to take strict action against Kamra. Additionally, he has insisted that Kamra issue a public apology within two days, warning that if he fails to do so, he will face restrictions on his movement within Mumbai.

According to police officials, Shiv Sena workers vandalized Hotel Unicontinental in Mumbai’s Khar area, where Kunal Kamra’s show—featuring his controversial ‘gaddar’ (traitor) remark about Eknath Shinde—was filmed. The protesters also demanded that an FIR be filed against Kamra for his comments.

An FIR has been registered against Shiv Sena Yuva Sena general secretary Rahool Kanal and 19 others for damaging the Habitat stand-up comedy venue. The case has been filed under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Maharashtra Police Act.

Another FIR was filed by the Khar police against 19 identified Shiv Sena members, including Yuva Sena leader Rahul Kanal, Vibhag Pramukh Kunal Sarmarkar, and Akshay Panvelkar, along with 15 to 20 unidentified individuals. They are accused of vandalizing the Habitat Studio and damaging property at the hotel, according to an official statement.

An FIR has been registered under Sections 132, 189(2), 189(3), 190, 191(2), 324(5), 324(6), 223, 351(2), 352, 333, 37(1), and 135 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), 2023 and also under sections 37 (1) and 135 under the Maharashtra Police Act.

'Abhi toh yeh trailer hai, picture abhi baki hai': Yuva Shiv Sena General Secretary warns Kunal Kamra (WATCH)

