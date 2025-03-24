user
BJP leader questions timing of Kunal Kamra's comedy special, suspects he is working for UBT Sena (WATCH)

BJP MLA Ram Kadam on Monday attacked standup comedian Kunal Kamra for his alleged derogatory comments against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde made during a comedy special, terming them as an "insult to the land of Maharashtra," and made for "petty publicity."

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 24, 2025, 10:57 AM IST

Kadam also questioned the "timing" of the remarks suggesting that Kamra might be working for UBT Sena.

"Whose contract is he working on? (Uddhav) Thackeray faction? Look at the timing. Did Kunal Kamra deliberately choose this time to distract people as soon as Thackeray family's name appeared in the Disha Salian case? That too on the behest of Thackeray faction? What is the reason?" Kadam told ANI.

Claiming that Kamra insults political leaders for "petty publicity," the BJP leader added, "Kunal Kamra uses derogatory language for top leaders of the country and journalists again and again, for petty publicity. Why? Will he say anything for anyone in the name of freedom of expression? Eknath Shinde is the Deputy CM of Maharashtra, he is a former CM. Will he (Kamra) say this for him? This is an insult to the land of Maharashtra."

Demanding strict action against Kamra, he said that the comedian should have his face 'blackened,' "It's time to blacken his face wherever one sees him. Maharashtra Government will take strict action against Kunal Karma, we warn him that he cannot use derogatory language for petty publicity."

Also read: 'I'll pay you more than your flop comedy shows': Bhavish Aggarwal after Kunal Kamra flags quality of Ola EVs

Kamra's remarks against Eknath Shinde triggers chaos, FIR filed

The Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) faction objected to the Kamra's comments on Eknath Shinde during his comedy special, 'Naya Bharat', which he uploaded on YouTube.

Earlier today, an FIR was registered against Shiv Sena Yuva Sena's (Shinde Faction) General Secretary Rahool Kanal and 19 others for allegedly vandalising the Habitat standup comedy set in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

According to Sub inspector Vijay of Khar police station, the Shinde Sena's youth faction entered the venue while a live show of standup comedian Rajat Sood was going on and forced the show to be closed down and vandalised the set.

An FIR has been registered under Sections 132, 189(2), 189(3), 190, 191(2), 324(5), 324(6), 223, 351 (2), 352, 333, 37(1), 135 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), 2023 and also under sections 37 (1) and 135 under the Maharashtra Police Act.

Earlier today, Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora supported the Deputy CM stating that he is a "self made leader."

"Mocking Eknath Shinde ji--a self-made leader who rose from driving an auto to leading India's 2nd largest state--reeks of classist arrogance," Deora posted on X. 

Also read: 'Abhi toh yeh trailer hai, picture abhi baki hai': Yuva Shiv Sena General Secretary warns Kunal Kamra (WATCH)

