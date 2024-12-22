Miscreants storm, attack Allu Arjun's Hyderabad house, throw stones, vandalise property (WATCH)

A group of miscreants allegedly associated with Osmania University (OU) JAC, attacked Allu Arjun’s residence in Hyderabad on Sunday, creating chaos at the scene.

Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 22, 2024, 5:53 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 22, 2024, 6:16 PM IST

A group of miscreants allegedly associated with Osmania University (OU) JAC, stormed and attacked Telugu actor Allu Arjun’s residence in Hyderabad on Sunday, creating chaos at the scene. The miscreants hurled stones, tomatoes and vandalised the actor's Jubilee Hills residence. Flower pots inside the property were also damaged during the incident, creating chaos.

The group reportedly raised slogans demanding justice for the family of Revathi. They also intercepted Allu Arjun’s personal staff while continuing to throw tomatoes at the residence.

They attempted to force entry into the actor's house, demanding one crore as compensation to the family of the 35-year-old woman who died on December 4 during a stampede-like situation at a cinema hall in Hyderabad where the actor arrived for the premiere of his recent release "Pushpa 2: The Rule".

There are unconfirmed claims that stones were also pelted during the attack, which are yet to be verified.

A video of the incident surfaced on social media, showing several men storming inside the actor's house and causing damage to the property. Flower pots inside the compound were also destroyed by the group.

Notably, Allu Arjun was not present at his residence when the incident occurred.

