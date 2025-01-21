RG Kar rape-murder case: WB Govt challenges life term for Sanjay Roy, demands death penalty in HC

The Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government has challenged the trial court's life imprisonment order against Sanjay Roy, the convict in RG Kar rape-murder case, demanding that he be given the death penalty.

Sanjay Roy, a former civic volunteer who worked for the city police, was found guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment by a sessions court in Kolkata.

The judge had said the case was not in the "rarest of rare" category which would attract death penalty.

According to reports, advocate General Kishore Dutta moved the high court division bench headed by Justice Debangshu Basak today seeking death penalty for Roy. The high court has allowed the matter to be filed.

On Monday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed dissatisfaction over court's order of life imprisonment to the convict in the RG Kar case and claimed the probe was "forcibly" taken away from the state police. Banerjee asserted that had it been with them, they would have ensured a death penalty.

Banerjee also criticised the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for its probe into the rape-murder of the on-duty medic at the state-run hospital.

“From day 1, all of us had demanded the death sentence, but the court has given a life term until death. We still stick to our demand. I can share my party's opinion; the case was forcibly taken from us. Had it been with the (Kolkata) police, we would have ensured that he got the death sentence," the CM said.

"We don’t know how the probe was conducted. In many similar cases that were probed by the state police, the death penalty was ensured. I am not satisfied... Had it been the death penalty, at least my heart would have been somewhat at peace," she said.

Later, Banerjee posted on X (formerly Twitter) and informed that the state government would challenge the Sealdah Court verdict and move the Calcutta High Court.

“In the RG Kar junior doctor's rape and murder case, I am really shocked to see that the judgement of the Court today finds that it is not a Rarest of Rare case! I am convinced that it is indeed a rarest of rare case which demands capital punishment. How could the judgement come to the conclusion that it is not a rarest of rare case?! We want and insist upon the death penalty in this most sinister and sensitive case,” she said.

“Recently, in the last 3/4 months, we have been able to ensure capital/maximum punishment for convicts in such crimes. Then, why, in this case, has capital punishment not been awarded? I strongly feel that it is a heinous crime that warrants capital punishment,” the CM said, adding, “We will plead for capital punishment of the convict at the High Court now.”

On Monday, a Kolkata court convicted Roy under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including rape, murder, and causing death, but stopped short of awarding the death penalty. Additional District and Sessions Judge Anirban Das ruled the crime did not meet the "rarest of the rare" criteria, sentencing Roy to life imprisonment instead.

The verdict triggered widespread dismay, with Banerjee calling for capital punishment. "All of us demanded death sentence but the court gave life imprisonment," she lamented.

The court also directed the West Bengal government to compensate the victim’s family with Rs 17 lakh, comprising Rs 10 lakh for her death and Rs 7 lakh for the sexual assault. "Since the victim died while on duty in the hospital, her place of work, it is the responsibility of the state to pay compensation to the family of the doctor," the judge remarked.

