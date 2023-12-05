Rajasthan Election 2023: Karanpur seat where election cancelled due to candidate's death, now on January 5

Rajasthan Election 2023: This decision comes after the electoral process was disrupted on November 15 in Karanpur, triggering the adjournment of polling following the sudden passing of Gurmeet Singh Koonar, the incumbent MLA and Congress candidate for the region.

Following the unfortunate demise of the Congress candidate, Gurmeet Singh Koonar, the Election Commission has announced the rescheduling of polling for the Karanpur Assembly seat in Rajasthan. Initially adjourned due to the unforeseen circumstance, the new polling date has been set for January 5, 2024, with the counting of votes slated for January 8, as confirmed by the Election Commission's announcement on Tuesday.

This decision comes after the electoral process was disrupted on November 15 in Karanpur, triggering the adjournment of polling following the sudden passing of Gurmeet Singh Koonar, the incumbent MLA and Congress candidate for the region.

India's crackdown: Over 100 Chinese websites to be banned for investment scams

The electoral timeline outlined by the Election Commission specifies the commencement of the nomination submission period starting from December 12, concluding on December 19. Scrutiny of the nominations will take place on December 20, allowing a window for withdrawal of candidate names until December 22.

The adjournment of polling was executed in accordance with Section 52 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. Under this provision, if a candidate fielded by a recognized state or national party passes away before the polls, the returning officer has the authority to adjourn the polling on that seat to a later date, as explained by an Election Commission official.

Additionally, Section 52 (2) of the Act mandates that the Election Commission requests the concerned political party, whose candidate has deceased, to nominate a substitute candidate within seven days of notification.

Next in line: Following Seema Haider, another Pakistani woman arrives in India to marry Kolkata man

The rescheduled polling in Karanpur stands as a unique instance within the broader electoral landscape of Rajasthan. The recently concluded elections in the state witnessed the BJP securing a victory, clinching 115 out of the 199 Assembly seats where polling took place. Meanwhile, the Congress, with 69 seats, found itself unable to alter the state's historical trend of alternating power among ruling parties.

The Election Commission's decision to reschedule the polling reflects its commitment to uphold the electoral process's integrity and ensure fair representation for the Karanpur constituency in Rajasthan.