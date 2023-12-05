Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Rajasthan Election 2023: Karanpur seat where election cancelled due to candidate's death, now on January 5

    Rajasthan Election 2023: This decision comes after the electoral process was disrupted on November 15 in Karanpur, triggering the adjournment of polling following the sudden passing of Gurmeet Singh Koonar, the incumbent MLA and Congress candidate for the region.

    Rajasthan Election 2023: Karanpur seat where election cancelled due to candidate's death, now on January 5 AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 5, 2023, 2:12 PM IST

    Following the unfortunate demise of the Congress candidate, Gurmeet Singh Koonar, the Election Commission has announced the rescheduling of polling for the Karanpur Assembly seat in Rajasthan. Initially adjourned due to the unforeseen circumstance, the new polling date has been set for January 5, 2024, with the counting of votes slated for January 8, as confirmed by the Election Commission's announcement on Tuesday.

    This decision comes after the electoral process was disrupted on November 15 in Karanpur, triggering the adjournment of polling following the sudden passing of Gurmeet Singh Koonar, the incumbent MLA and Congress candidate for the region.

    India's crackdown: Over 100 Chinese websites to be banned for investment scams

    The electoral timeline outlined by the Election Commission specifies the commencement of the nomination submission period starting from December 12, concluding on December 19. Scrutiny of the nominations will take place on December 20, allowing a window for withdrawal of candidate names until December 22.

    The adjournment of polling was executed in accordance with Section 52 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. Under this provision, if a candidate fielded by a recognized state or national party passes away before the polls, the returning officer has the authority to adjourn the polling on that seat to a later date, as explained by an Election Commission official.

    Additionally, Section 52 (2) of the Act mandates that the Election Commission requests the concerned political party, whose candidate has deceased, to nominate a substitute candidate within seven days of notification.

    Next in line: Following Seema Haider, another Pakistani woman arrives in India to marry Kolkata man

    The rescheduled polling in Karanpur stands as a unique instance within the broader electoral landscape of Rajasthan. The recently concluded elections in the state witnessed the BJP securing a victory, clinching 115 out of the 199 Assembly seats where polling took place. Meanwhile, the Congress, with 69 seats, found itself unable to alter the state's historical trend of alternating power among ruling parties.

    The Election Commission's decision to reschedule the polling reflects its commitment to uphold the electoral process's integrity and ensure fair representation for the Karanpur constituency in Rajasthan.

    Last Updated Dec 5, 2023, 2:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Kalyani Priyadarshan hands over 50th key of house under Ammakilikkoodu Housing Project in Aluva rkn

    Kerala: Kalyani Priyadarshan hands over 50th key of house under Ammakilikkoodu Housing Project in Aluva

    Cyber attack shocks Karnataka High Court, culprits upload obscene content during video conferencing vkp

    Cyber attack shocks Karnataka High Court, culprits upload obscene content during video conferencing

    India crackdown: Over 100 Chinese websites to be banned for investment scams AJR

    India's crackdown: Over 100 Chinese websites to be banned for investment scams

    'Do not blame students...': Kerala High Court on CUSAT stampede RKN

    'Do not blame students...': Kerala High Court on CUSAT stampede

    Kerala: Shocking revelations out on murder of one-and-half-month old baby; accused confesses to crime anr

    Kerala: Shocking revelations out on murder of one-and-half-month old baby; accused confesses to crime

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Kalyani Priyadarshan hands over 50th key of house under Ammakilikkoodu Housing Project in Aluva rkn

    Kerala: Kalyani Priyadarshan hands over 50th key of house under Ammakilikkoodu Housing Project in Aluva

    Dunki Drop 4: 7 highlights from Shah Rukh Khan-starrer trailer SHG

    'Dunki' Drop 4: 7 highlights from Shah Rukh Khan-starrer trailer

    CAT 2023 answer key released Here is a step by step guide to download it gcw

    CAT 2023 answer key released: Here's a step-by-step guide to download it

    In pictures: Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram share glimpse from griha pravesh ceremony, receive warm welcome RBA

    In pictures: Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram share glimpse from griha pravesh ceremony, receive warm welcome

    Global Technology Summit 2023: 'Technology should be inclusive and democratic,' says Rajnath Singh AJR

    Global Technology Summit 2023: 'Technology should be inclusive and democratic,' says Rajnath Singh (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon