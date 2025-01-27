'Jobs, free water, electricity': Arvind Kejriwal launches AAP's manifesto for Delhi polls (WATCH)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday released its manifesto for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, outlining the party’s key promises as it aims to secure a third consecutive term.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday released its manifesto for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, outlining the party’s key promises as it aims to secure a third consecutive term. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal launched the manifesto under the banner "Kejriwal's Guarantee".

AAP made a slew of promises to Delhi voters including employment, women empowerment among 13 other guarantees, if voted to power.

"AAP doesn't call it a manifesto but 'Kejriwal ki guarantee'. The word 'guarantee' was used first by Arvind Kejriwal," said Saurabh Bharadwaj. The party also said that the previous six revdis (freebies) like electricity, water, free travel for women will be continued along with the new promises.

AAP manifesto: 15 guarantees

Jobs for Delhi: Kejriwal said that while Delhi has 2 per cent unemployment rate, AAP wants everyone in the city to be employed. "Delhi's 2.5 crore people are my family, and hence it is important to give them opportunities," he said.

Mahila Samman Yojana: Every month Rs 2100 will be given to Delhi women; the party chief said that AAP will work to implement it as soon as possible, if comes to power.

Sanjeevani Yojana: People above 60 will get proper health treatment in both private and government hospitals.

Wrong water bills: Kejriwal alleged that a year ago-people in Delhi got 0 water bills but since the party leaders were jailed, it was found that people have gotten bills worth thousands of rupees. "We will work to make sure that those who are due to pay these bills-will not have to, if we come to power," he said.

Dr Ambedkar Scholarship Yojana: Dalit students who go to study abroad will be fully sponsored by Delhi government.

Metro subsidy: Students to get 50 per cent off in Delhi metro, waiver of bus fares if AAP comes to power.

Kejriwal announces free water, electricity benefits for Delhites living in rented accommodations.

Last week, the BJP released its manifesto for the national capital in three parts, with major promises being free education for the underprivileged, monetary support for women and solving the city's water troubles.

