Maha Kumbh-bound train attacked: What exactly happened & why there's a rise in attack on Hindu festivals

The latest alarming instance unfolded on January 12, 2025, when pilgrims aboard the Tapti-Ganga Express, en route to the sacred Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, were attacked with stones near Jalgaon, Maharashtra.

First Published Jan 27, 2025, 11:58 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 27, 2025, 11:58 AM IST

Hindu festivals and religious events, celebrated for centuries as symbols of India's rich cultural heritage, are increasingly being targeted by disruptive elements. The latest alarming instance unfolded on January 12, 2025, when pilgrims aboard the Tapti-Ganga Express, en route to the sacred Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, were attacked with stones near Jalgaon, Maharashtra.

A train carrying devotees was attacked with stones, shattering windows and leaving passengers in shock. Videos of the disturbing attack, captured and shared by travelers, revealed the chaos as frightened devotees grappled with the unexpected attack.

Eyewitness accounts suggest that the attack was deliberate, with several alleging that it targeted devotees heading for the Hindu festival. 

One passenger recounted, "This is the first train carrying devotees for the royal bath at Mahakumbh. We were suddenly attacked with stones, and had the glass shattered inward, it could have injured us severely. We demand immediate security measures."

This is not an isolated incident. Similar attacks occurred in 2024 when anti-social elements targeted trains carrying pilgrims to Ayodhya and other religious destinations, often in areas with illegal encroachments near railway lines.

A Pattern of Targeted Violence The attack on Mahakumbh pilgrims echoes the infamous 2002 Godhra train burning, where 59 karsevaks returning from Ayodhya were brutally killed. Such attacks appear to be part of a calculated effort to target Hindu religious gatherings and disrupt their cultural fabric.

From stone pelting on religious processions during Ram Navami, Hanuman Jayanti and Durga Puja immersions to communal violence triggered during Brijmandal Yatra in Haryana's Nuh district, the trend is unmistakable.

