'CM candidate will be decided on Monday, will support any decision': Eknath Shinde on 'Maha' suspense (WATCH)

Caretaker CM Eknath Shinde today said the Maharashtra chief minister candidate will be decided on Monday, December 2 and that he would fully support PM Modi, Amit Shah and JP Nadda's decision on the top post.

BREAKING: In first reaction, Eknath Shinde says 'Mahayuti CM candidate will be decided on Monday'
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 1, 2024, 4:05 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 1, 2024, 4:21 PM IST

Amid growing suspense, caretaker CM Eknath Shinde today said the Maharashtra chief minister candidate will be decided on Monday, December 2 and that he would fully support PM Modi, Amit Shah and JP Nadda's decision on the top post. Shinde made the remark while speaking to media persons in his native village in Satara district.

"I am doing good now. I had come here to rest after the hectic election schedule... I did not take any leave during my 2.5 years as the CM. People are still here to meet me. This is why I fell ill... This government will listen to the people... I have already given my unconditional support to the party leadership and I will support their decision... Our government's work in the last 2.5 years will be written in golden letters in history... This is why people have given us a historic mandate and did not give the opposition a chance to elect a leader of opposition... All three allies of the Mahayuti have a good understanding... The CM candidate will be decided tomorrow," Shinde said.

Also read: Eknath Shinde cancels key meetings, heads to his village amid Maharashtra CM suspense

On Friday, Shinde had abruptly left for his hometown after reportedly being upset following the Mahayuti leaders' meeting in Delhi. Following which, a key meeting of the Mahayuti allies — BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP — was cancelled, further delaying the government formation. However, the Shiv Sena chief reiterated that there are no issues between the Mahayuti allies.

“I have already given my unconditional support to the party leadership and I will support their decision. Government will be formed, and there won't be any issues. There is coordination between all three parties. More than what we get, our aim will be to give more to the people of Maharashtra,” said Shinde.

When asked about the delay in announcing the name of the CM candidate even when the swearing-in ceremony date has been declared, Shinde said, “Tomorrow they (BJP) have legislative party meeting. The CM candidate will be decided tomorrow...”

The 'Maha CM' suspense

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, who was the chief minister twice and deputy chief minister in the last government, is the frontrunner for the top post. A meeting will be held on December 2 to pick the BJP legislature party leader.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Saturday said that the swearing-in of the new Mahayuti government in Maharashtra will take place on December 5. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the ceremony which will take place at 5 pm at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai.

