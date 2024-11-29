Eknath Shinde cancels key meetings, heads to his village amid Maharashtra CM suspense

Caretaker CM Eknath Shinde's sudden departure to his village postponed crucial Mahayuti alliance meeting on portfolio distribution. Discussions with Amit Shah in Delhi were described as "good and positive," but the chief minister position remains undecided.

Eknath Shinde cancels key meetings, heads to his village amid Maharashtra CM suspense gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 29, 2024, 2:29 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 29, 2024, 2:29 PM IST

There is still uncertainty surrounding the formation of the new Maharashtra government because caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde abruptly left for his Satara district village on Friday, postponing talks on portfolio distribution and forcing the cancellation of a crucial Mahayuti alliance meeting. Shinde, along with BJP's Devendra Fadnavis and NCP leader Ajit Pawar, returned to Mumbai on Friday morning after huddling with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda in Delhi. After the BJP-led coalition won a landslide victory in the most recent Maharashtra assembly elections, they negotiated a power-sharing agreement.

'Good and positive' meet with Amit Shah: Eknath Shinde

Shinde characterized the conversations as "good and positive" following the meeting with Amit Shah. According to him, the Mahayuti alliance would meet again in the state capital to decide on the new chief minister of Maharashtra. He also assured reporters that he would not stand in the way of the state's administration being formed and would follow the ruling made by Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi before leaving for Mumbai, Shinde said the decision on the next chief minister of Maharashtra will be taken "in a day or two" in another meeting of the Mahayuti coalition in the state capital. "We will take a decision (on Maharashtra CM) in a day or two. We have held discussions, and the discussions will continue. You will get to know when we take a final decision," the outgoing chief minister said.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 results

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance scripted a landslide victory in the recent state assembly elections by winning 230 seats in the 288-member House. The BJP bagged 132 Assembly seats, while Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP won 57 and 41 seats respectively.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala: Black magic practitioner impregnates 19-year-old on pretext of hastening marriage, sentenced to 16 years Malappuram anr

Kerala: Black magic practitioner impregnates 19-year-old on pretext of hastening marriage, sentenced to 16 yrs

Was Sambhal violence pre-planned? Masked rioters caught breaking CCTV cameras (WATCH) shk

Was Sambhal violence pre-planned? Masked rioters caught breaking CCTV cameras (WATCH)

Over 50 suffer burns as massive fire erupts during torch march in MP's Khandwa; WATCH chilling video shk

Over 50 suffer burns as massive fire erupts during torch march in MP's Khandwa; WATCH chilling video

Karnataka: Man shot by ex-girlfriend following breakup in Belagavi, 3 arrested vkp

Karnataka: Man shot by ex-girlfriend following breakup in Belagavi, 3 arrested

Kerala: Govt orders vigilance probe into Social Welfare Pension fraud anr

Kerala: Govt orders vigilance probe into Social Welfare Pension fraud

Recent Stories

Dhanush to Allu Arjun: 9 South Indian stars and their highest educational qualifications RBA

Dhanush to Allu Arjun: 9 South Indian stars and their highest educational qualifications

Kerala: Black magic practitioner impregnates 19-year-old on pretext of hastening marriage, sentenced to 16 years Malappuram anr

Kerala: Black magic practitioner impregnates 19-year-old on pretext of hastening marriage, sentenced to 16 yrs

Was Sambhal violence pre-planned? Masked rioters caught breaking CCTV cameras (WATCH) shk

Was Sambhal violence pre-planned? Masked rioters caught breaking CCTV cameras (WATCH)

Kerala: Violinist Balabhaskar's father claims son was murdered, criticizes investigation dmn

Kerala: Violinist Balabhaskar’s father claims son was murdered, criticizes investigation

Mark your calendar! Important money deadlines you can't miss in December 2024 gcw

Mark your calendar! Important money deadlines you can't miss in December 2024

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon