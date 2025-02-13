Shocking daylight abduction of 6-year-old in MP, kidnappers blind mother with chili powder (WATCH)

A 6-year-old boy was abducted in broad daylight in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, by two bike-borne men after they attacked his mother with chili powder. CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced on the internet.

Shocking daylight abduction of 6-year-old in MP, kidnappers blind mother with chili powder ddr
Author
Divya Danu
Updated: Feb 13, 2025, 2:24 PM IST

In a shocking daylight abduction in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, two bike-borne men kidnapped a six-year-old boy after attacking his mother with chili powder. The incident occurred in the CP Colony area under Murar police station and was captured on CCTV, as per local media reports.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Our Gwalior™ (@ourgwalior)

The child, identified as Shivay Gupta, son of businessman Rahul Gupta, was on his way to school with his mother when the assailants struck. One of them dismounted, threw chili powder into the mother’s eyes, and forcibly snatched the boy before escaping on the bike.

Also Read: Faridabad SHOCKER! Woman raped in bus after driver offers ride, conductor stood guard

Police rushed to the scene upon receiving the report and are analyzing CCTV footage to identify the culprits. Given that the victim’s father is a sugar trader, investigators suspect financial or personal motives behind the abduction.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tables Income Tax Bill in Lok Sabha key highlights AJR

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tables Income Tax Bill in Lok Sabha – Key highlights

Kerala Assembly session disrupted as Opposition stages walkout over alleged reduction in SC/ST funds anr

Kerala Assembly session disrupted as Opposition stages walkout over alleged reduction in SC/ST funds

BREAKING: Delhi court grants pre-arrest bail to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan till Feb 24 shk

Delhi court grants pre-arrest bail to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan till Feb 24, asks him to join probe

Waqf case: Delhi HC issues notice to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan on ED's plea

Waqf case: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan gets Delhi HC notice on ED's plea

Vice Governor of Yamanashi meets Chief Mminister Yogi Adityanath to strengthen Japan-Uttar Pradesh ties

Vice Governor of Yamanashi meets Chief Mminister Yogi Adityanath to strengthen Japan-Uttar Pradesh ties

Recent Stories

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tables Income Tax Bill in Lok Sabha key highlights AJR

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tables Income Tax Bill in Lok Sabha – Key highlights

Vayve Eva: India's first solar car launch- Know price, range, features, and more details NTI

Vayve Eva: India’s first solar car launch - Know price, range, features, and more details

Kerala Assembly session disrupted as Opposition stages walkout over alleged reduction in SC/ST funds anr

Kerala Assembly session disrupted as Opposition stages walkout over alleged reduction in SC/ST funds

Champions Trophy 2025: Top 5 batsmen with most 6s ATG

Champion's Trophy 2025: Top 5 batsmen with most 6s

8 amazing Things to Do in Ooty for a perfect getaway

8 amazing Things to Do in Ooty for a perfect getaway

Recent Videos

Kiren Rijiju Dismisses Opposition Allegations in Rajya Sabha, Defends JPC Report Integrity

Kiren Rijiju Dismisses Opposition Allegations in Rajya Sabha, Defends JPC Report Integrity

Video Icon
🎵 Top 10 Jubin Nautiyal ROMANTIC Hits | KISS DAY Special 😘 | Valentine's Week Love Songs 💖

🎵 Top 10 Jubin Nautiyal ROMANTIC Hits | KISS DAY Special 😘 | Valentine's Week Love Songs 💖

Video Icon
Indian Flag Replaces US Flag at Blair House to Welcome PM Modi in Washington DC | Asianet Newsable

Indian Flag Replaces US Flag at Blair House to Welcome PM Modi in Washington DC | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Congress MPs Hold Protest In Parliament Over Wild Animal Attacks In Kerala | Asianet Newsable

Congress MPs Hold Protest In Parliament Over Wild Animal Attacks In Kerala | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Aaj Ki Raat Fame Tamannaah Bhatia Wows in Purple Saree at Rang Mandir in Bandra | Asianet Newsable

Aaj Ki Raat Fame Tamannaah Bhatia Wows in Purple Saree at Rang Mandir in Bandra | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon