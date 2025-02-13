Shocking daylight abduction of 6-year-old in MP, kidnappers blind mother with chili powder (WATCH)

A 6-year-old boy was abducted in broad daylight in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, by two bike-borne men after they attacked his mother with chili powder. CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced on the internet.

In a shocking daylight abduction in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, two bike-borne men kidnapped a six-year-old boy after attacking his mother with chili powder. The incident occurred in the CP Colony area under Murar police station and was captured on CCTV, as per local media reports.

The child, identified as Shivay Gupta, son of businessman Rahul Gupta, was on his way to school with his mother when the assailants struck. One of them dismounted, threw chili powder into the mother’s eyes, and forcibly snatched the boy before escaping on the bike.

Police rushed to the scene upon receiving the report and are analyzing CCTV footage to identify the culprits. Given that the victim’s father is a sugar trader, investigators suspect financial or personal motives behind the abduction.

