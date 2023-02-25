Congress amends its Constitution at 85th plenary session; here's a look at key highlights

Congress's Constitution has been amended to include party's former PMs, former AICC chiefs in Congress Working Committee (CWC).

Congress's Constitution has been amended to include party's former PMs, former AICC chiefs in Congress Working Committee (CWC). It also amended constitution to provide 50 percent reservation to youth, women at all levels in reserved, unreserved categories.

Meanwile, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi said that her "innings could conclude with the Bharat Jodo Yatra, a turning point for Congress". She was addressing party leaders on the second day of the Congress' 85th plenary session, which is currently underway in Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

"Our victories in 2004 and 2009 along with the able leadership of Dr Manmohan Singh gave me personal satisfaction. But what gratifies me most is that my innings could conclude with the Bharat Jodo Yatra, a turning point for Congress," Sonia Gandhi said.

