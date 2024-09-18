Cabinet approves Venus Orbiter Mission; expansion of Gaganyaan, Chandrayaan-4 missions

In a significant boost to India’s space exploration ambitions, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday announced several key decisions regarding the country's future space missions.

In a significant boost to India’s space exploration ambitions, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday announced several key decisions regarding the country's future space missions. During a press briefing, Vaishnaw revealed that the Chandrayaan-4 mission has been expanded to include additional elements, marking a significant advancement in India's lunar exploration efforts.

Vaishnaw emphasized that the next major milestone in India’s space program is to achieve a manned mission to the Moon. The government has approved all necessary preparatory steps to realize this ambitious goal. This move is part of India’s broader strategy to enhance its space capabilities and establish a stronger presence in space exploration.

In addition to the lunar mission, several other space initiatives have received official approval. The Venus Orbiter Mission, which aims to explore the atmosphere and surface of Venus, is set to proceed.

The Gaganyaan follow-on mission, which will build on the success of India’s crewed spaceflight program, has also been greenlit.

Moreover, the Bharatiya Antariksh Station, envisioned as a space station for India, and the development of a Next Generation Launch Vehicle are now officially part of the government’s space exploration roadmap. These initiatives are expected to significantly advance India’s space technology and capabilities.

