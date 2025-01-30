BJP’s Harpreet Kaur Babla wins Chandigarh Mayor election, defeats AAP-Congress alliance (WATCH)

The BJP on Thursday registered a victory in the Chandigarh mayoral elections, winning with 19 votes against the 17 votes of the AAP-Congress alliance. 

Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Jan 30, 2025, 12:47 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 30, 2025, 1:02 PM IST

The BJP on Thursday registered a victory in the Chandigarh mayoral elections, winning with 19 votes against the 17 votes of the AAP-Congress alliance. The election saw BJP candidate Harpreet Kaur Babla emerge victorious over AAP's Prem Lata. Three councillors from the opposition alliance cross-voted in favour of the BJP, swinging the outcome.

The Chandigarh mayoral poll was a high-stakes contest between the BJP and the AAP-Congress alliance. Polling for the post began at 11.20 am in the assembly hall of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation and ended at 12.19 pm.

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation consists of 35 members, including elected councillors and the Chandigarh MP, who has voting rights as an ex-officio member. 

Before the election, the seat distribution was as follows; AAP with 13 councillors, Congress with 6, BJP had 16 and 1 vote for the Chandigarh MP (Congress). 

A few days before the election, Congress councillor Gurbax Rawat switched allegiance to the BJP, increasing the party's strength to 16.

