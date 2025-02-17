BJP set to form government in Delhi, CM swearing-in scheduled for Feb 20: Reports

The BJP Legislative Party meeting in Delhi has been rescheduled to February 19, with the new Chief Minister’s swearing-in ceremony now set for February 20 at Ramlila Maidan, according to BJP sources.
 

BJP set to form government in Delhi, CM swearing-in scheduled for February 20 2025: Reports anr
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Updated: Feb 17, 2025, 7:22 AM IST

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Legislative Party meeting in Delhi is set to take place on February 19, according to BJP sources, adding that the new Chief Minister will take oath on February 20 at Ramlila Maidan. This comes amid the BJP postponed its legislature party meeting scheduled for Monday to two days later.

"The BJP Legislature Party meeting scheduled for tomorrow has been postponed. Now this meeting will be held on February 19. The swearing-in ceremony of the Chief Minister will also be held on February 20 instead of February 18," a BJP source said.

To oversee the arrangements of the event, BJP General Secretaries Vinod Tawde and Tarun Chugh have been appointed as in-charges.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Ministers, NDA leaders, Union Ministers, industrialists from the corporate world, film stars, cricket players, saints and sages will also be present and attend the swearing-in ceremony, as per BJP sources.

The ceremony will be a grand event with 12,000-16,000 residents of Delhi in attendance, along with saints, sages, and diplomats from various countries, the sources added.

Several names are in the race for the position of Delhi CM, with the most prominent being Parvesh Verma.

The BJP fielded Parvesh against AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi and became a key figure after defeating Kejriwal.

Satish Upadhyay is another strong contender for the CM position. He has served as the Delhi BJP president and was also the president of the Delhi Youth Wing.

The third name on the list is Ashish Sood, the Punjabi face of the BJP in Delhi. Jitendra Mahajan is also considered a potential candidate for the CM position.
The fifth name in the running is Vijender Gupta. If the party opts for a female leader, former Delhi Mayor and first-time MLA Rekha Gupta could be a possibility.

The BJP has secured power in the Delhi Assembly, winning 48 seats out of 70. This election was a direct contest between BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). However, AAP could only secure 22 seats this time. Prominent AAP leaders like Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Saurabh Bhardwaj, and Satyendra Jain could not taste victory this time.

Voting for the Delhi Assembly elections took place on February 5, and the results were announced on February 8.

BJP-led NDA's historic milestone: Now governs 19 states & 2 UTs, dominates 92 crore population; see map

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

4.0 magnitude earthquake jolts Delhi-NCR, triggers panic among residents anr

4.0 magnitude earthquake jolts Delhi-NCR, triggers panic among residents; PM Modi urges to stay calm and alert

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched Divya Ayodhya app for seamless homestay bookings

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched Divya Ayodhya app for seamless homestay bookings

Religious leaders and research institutes call around 52 crore devotee turnout at Mahakumbh 'remarkable'

Religious leaders and research institutes call around 52 crore devotee turnout at Mahakumbh 'remarkable'

Governor Anandiben Patel takes holy dip in Triveni Sangam, calls Mahakumbh 2025 a divine experience

Governor Anandiben Patel takes holy dip in Triveni Sangam, calls Mahakumbh 2025 a divine experience

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurates climate conference at Mahakumbh

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurates climate conference at Mahakumbh

Recent Stories

4.0 magnitude earthquake jolts Delhi-NCR, triggers panic among residents anr

4.0 magnitude earthquake jolts Delhi-NCR, triggers panic among residents; PM Modi urges to stay calm and alert

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched Divya Ayodhya app for seamless homestay bookings

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched Divya Ayodhya app for seamless homestay bookings

Religious leaders and research institutes call around 52 crore devotee turnout at Mahakumbh 'remarkable'

Religious leaders and research institutes call around 52 crore devotee turnout at Mahakumbh 'remarkable'

Governor Anandiben Patel takes holy dip in Triveni Sangam, calls Mahakumbh 2025 a divine experience

Governor Anandiben Patel takes holy dip in Triveni Sangam, calls Mahakumbh 2025 a divine experience

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurates climate conference at Mahakumbh

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurates climate conference at Mahakumbh

Recent Videos

'Radhe Radhe': Rishi Sunak Greeted at Taj Mahal, Visits With Wife, Mother-in-Law Sudha Murty

'Radhe Radhe': Rishi Sunak Greeted at Taj Mahal, Visits With Wife, Mother-in-Law Sudha Murty

Video Icon
Mohan Bhagwat Urges Hindu Unity at RSS Event in Bengal | Asianet Newsable

Mohan Bhagwat Urges Hindu Unity at RSS Event in Bengal | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes Government over New Delhi Stampede | Asianet Newsable

Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes Government over New Delhi Stampede | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Bigg Boss 18's Karan Veer Mehra CONFESSES Love to Chum Darang on Valentine's Day! | Asianet Newsable

Bigg Boss 18's Karan Veer Mehra CONFESSES Love to Chum Darang on Valentine's Day! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
‘Politically Motivated’: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi Dismisses BJP’s ISI allegations | Asianet Newsable

‘Politically Motivated’: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi Dismisses BJP’s ISI allegations | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon