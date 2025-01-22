Setback as Nitish Kumar's JDU withdraws support to BJP-led government in Manipur

Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) on Wednesday withdrew its support from the Biren Singh-led BJP government in Manipur, according to reports. JDU had only one MLA in the Manipur Assembly. The development will have no impact on the stability of the government, but serves a strong message because the JDU is BJP's key ally at the Centre and in Bihar.

The reason as to what led Nitish Kumar to make this decision has not been declared, and a formal announcement is likely in next few hours.

The development also comes months after the Conrad Sangma-led National People's Party, which is in power in Meghalaya, withdrew support to the Biren Singh government.

JDU won six seats in the 2022 Assembly election in Manipur, but months after the polls, five MLAs switched to the BJP, consolidating the ruling party's numbers. The BJP currently has 37 legislators in the 60-member Assembly. It is backed by five MLAs of the Naga People's Front and three Independents, giving it a comfortable majority.

Ksh Biren Singh, who heads Manipur's JDU unit, has written to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, informing him of the development.

"In the election to State Assembly of Manipur held in February/March, 2022, six candidates set up by Janata Dal(United) were returned. After a few months, five MLAs of Janata Dal United) defected to BJP. Trial under Tenth Schedule of Constitution of India of the five MLAs is pending before the Speaker's Tribunal. After Janata Dai(United) became a part of INDIA bloc, support to the BJP led government was withdrawn by Janata Dal(United) by informing the office of Hon'ble Governor, Leader of the House(Chief Minister) and Speaker."

"As such, seating arrangement of the lone MLA of Janata Dal(United) in Manipur, Md. Abdul Nasir is made in the Opposition Bench in the last session of Assembly by the Speaker," the letter said.

"It is, hereby, further reiterated that Janata Dal(United), Manipur Unit does not support the BJP led state government in Manipur, and our lone MLA, Md. Abdul Nasir, shall be treated as an opposition MLA in the House," it added.

Latest Videos