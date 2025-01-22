Setback as Nitish Kumar's JDU withdraws support to BJP-led government in Manipur

Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) on Wednesday withdrew its support from the Biren Singh-led BJP government in Manipur.

BREAKING: Big setback as Nitish Kumar's JDU withdraws support to BJP government in Manipur shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Jan 22, 2025, 3:34 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 22, 2025, 4:00 PM IST

Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) on Wednesday withdrew its support from the Biren Singh-led BJP government in Manipur, according to reports. JDU had only one MLA in the Manipur Assembly. The development will have no impact on the stability of the government, but serves a strong message because the JDU is BJP's key ally at the Centre and in Bihar. 

The reason as to what led Nitish Kumar to make this decision has not been declared, and a formal announcement is likely in next few hours.

The development also comes months after the Conrad Sangma-led National People's Party, which is in power in Meghalaya, withdrew support to the Biren Singh government.

JDU won six seats in the 2022 Assembly election in Manipur, but months after the polls, five MLAs switched to the BJP, consolidating the ruling party's numbers. The BJP currently has 37 legislators in the 60-member Assembly. It is backed by five MLAs of the Naga People's Front and three Independents, giving it a comfortable majority.

Ksh Biren Singh, who heads Manipur's JDU unit, has written to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, informing him of the development.

"In the election to State Assembly of Manipur held in February/March, 2022, six candidates set up by Janata Dal(United) were returned. After a few months, five MLAs of Janata Dal United) defected to BJP. Trial under Tenth Schedule of Constitution of India of the five MLAs is pending before the Speaker's Tribunal. After Janata Dai(United) became a part of INDIA bloc, support to the BJP led government was withdrawn by Janata Dal(United) by informing the office of Hon'ble Governor, Leader of the House(Chief Minister) and Speaker."

"As such, seating arrangement of the lone MLA of Janata Dal(United) in Manipur, Md. Abdul Nasir is made in the Opposition Bench in the last session of Assembly by the Speaker," the letter said.

"It is, hereby, further reiterated that Janata Dal(United), Manipur Unit does not support the BJP led state government in Manipur, and our lone MLA, Md. Abdul Nasir, shall be treated as an opposition MLA in the House," it added.

 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'Acted on his own': JDU sacks Manipur unit chief for pulling support to state BJP govt, says 'we are with NDA' shk

'Acted on his own': JDU sacks Manipur unit chief for pulling support to state BJP govt, says 'we are with NDA'

Maharashtra surpasses Bengaluru to become India's startup capital vkp

Maharashtra surpasses Bengaluru to become India's startup capital

High drama as expelled students gatecrash farewell party at Jaipur school, thrash Class 12 student (WATCH) shk

High drama as expelled students gatecrash farewell party at Jaipur school, thrash Class 12 student (WATCH)

Trapped in Yemen for 10 years, Kerala man returns home after long struggle; READ anr

Trapped in Yemen for 10 years, Kerala man returns home after long struggle; READ

Pune: Car reverses, crashes through parking lot wall in Viman nagar apartment; WATCH viral video vkp

Pune: Car reverses, crashes through parking lot wall in Viman nagar apartment; WATCH viral video

Recent Stories

'Acted on his own': JDU sacks Manipur unit chief for pulling support to state BJP govt, says 'we are with NDA' shk

'Acted on his own': JDU sacks Manipur unit chief for pulling support to state BJP govt, says 'we are with NDA'

Maharashtra surpasses Bengaluru to become India's startup capital vkp

Maharashtra surpasses Bengaluru to become India's startup capital

Chennai Tamil Nadu Weather LATEST update: Light to moderate rainfall predicted; Check DETAILS ATG

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Weather LATEST update: Light to moderate rainfall predicted; Check DETAILS

PHOTOS Manushi Chhillar inspired saree for stylish look ATG

(PHOTOS) Manushi Chhillar inspired saree for stylish look

West Bengal government acts against ration theft with new measures AJR

West Bengal government acts against ration theft with new measures

Recent Videos

What is Stargate? Trump Approves $500 Billion AI Project to Outpace China

What is Stargate? Trump Approves $500 Billion AI Project to Outpace China

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | A Guided Tour Of White House As Donald Trump Becomes 47th US President

Infographic Hub | A Guided Tour Of White House As Donald Trump Becomes 47th US President

Video Icon
Caught On Cam | Woman Thrown 30 Meters in Shocking Hit-and-Run Incident

Caught On Cam | Woman Thrown 30 Meters in Shocking Hit-and-Run Incident

Video Icon
Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena's Cake Cutting Ceremony; Avinash & Other BB Celebrities Joined

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena's Cake Cutting Ceremony; Avinash & Other BB Celebrities Joined

Video Icon
Bigg Boss 18: After Karanveer Mehra's Win Against Vivian, What Shilpa Shinde & Other Celebs Said?

Bigg Boss 18: After Karanveer Mehra's Win Against Vivian, What Shilpa Shinde & Other Celebs Said?

Video Icon