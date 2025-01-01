26/11 Mumbai terror accused Tahawwur Rana likely to be extradited to India: Report

Tahawwur Rana, a Canadian businessman of Pakistani origin linked to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, will be extradited to India.

Tahawwur Rana, a Canadian businessman of Pakistani origin linked to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, will be extradited to India, according to reports. This comes after the US Court of Appeals ordered his extradition. Rana is accused of involvement in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, providing logistic and financial support to co-conspirators, including David Headley.

In August 2024, the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit ruled that Tahawwur Rana is "extraditable to India" under the extradition treaty between the two nations.

The panel affirmed the district court’s denial of Tahawwur Hussain Rana’s habeas corpus petition challenging a magistrate judge’s certification of Rana as extraditable to India for his alleged participation in terrorist attacks in Mumbai.

The panel also held that India provided sufficient competent evidence to support the magistrate judge’s finding of probable cause that Rana committed the charged crimes.

Rana was named by the Mumbai Police in their 405-page chargesheet in connection with the 26/11 attacks. Rana is accused of being an operative of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Rana faces serious charges, including providing material support to a terrorist plot in Denmark and aiding Lashkar-e-Taiba, the Pakistan-based terrorist organization responsible for the November 2008 Mumbai attacks.

He has exhausted all legal options, including appeals in lower courts and the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit in San Francisco.

Less than a year after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in Chicago arrested Rana.

He was operating a travel agency in Chicago 15 years ago, when he and his friend David Coleman Headley, scouted Mumbai locations and landing zones to carry out the attack.

