Braj Mohan Ram, a former parliamentarian from Jharkhand, took oath as the new Governor of Odisha. The ceremony was attended by CM Mohan Charan Majhi and LoP Naveen Patnaik, both of whom congratulated Ram and wished him a successful tenure.

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) chief and Leader of Opposition in the Odisha Assembly, Naveen Patnaik, on Sunday congratulated Braj Mohan Ram on being sworn in as the new Governor of Odisha and wished him a fruitful tenure.

In a post on X, Patnaik said, “Congratulate Honourable @GovernorOdisha Shri Brajmohan Ram on being sworn in as the new Governor of Odisha. Wish, under your leadership, the august office reaffirms the constitutional values in true democratic spirit. Wish him a fruitful tenure ahead.” Congratulate Honourable @GovernorOdisha Shri Brajmohan Ram on being sworn in as the new Governor of #Odisha. Wish, under your leadership, the august office reaffirms the constitutional values in true democratic spirit. Wish him a fruitful tenure ahead. — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) October 18, 2026

Braj Mohan Ram Takes Oath

Braj Mohan Ram took the oath as the Governor of Odisha at a ceremony held at Lok Bhavan in Bhubaneswar earlier in the day. Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court Harish Tandon administered the oath of office to the newly appointed Governor.

Who is Braj Mohan Ram?

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi was also present at the ceremony. Ram, a Dalit leader from the Dhobi community, is a former parliamentarian from Jharkhand who represented Palamu in the Lok Sabha for three consecutive terms, winning elections in 1996, 1998 and 1999. He also served as an MLA in undivided Bihar. His public and organisational work has included involvement with the Scheduled Caste Morcha and Dhobi Mahasangh. He has also been associated with efforts to establish educational institutions in Chandwa.

CM Majhi Extends Greetings

Further, Chief Minister Majhi also congratulated Ram on assuming office and expressed confidence that Odisha's development would gain further momentum under his guidance. “Today, at the swearing-in ceremony held at Abhishek Hall, Lok Bhavan, I was present and extended heartfelt greetings and congratulations to Shri Brajmohan Ram upon assuming responsibilities as the esteemed Governor of Odisha,” CM Majhi wrote in a post on X.

“Under the guidance of His Excellency the Governor, Odisha's journey of development will gain further momentum. I wish him a successful tenure,” the post read.

(ANI)