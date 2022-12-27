Nirmala Sitharaman health update: Union Finance Minister likely to get discharge from AIIMS today

The 63-year-old leader has been on marathon pre-budget consultations, holding meetings with industry chamber heads and infrastructure experts about their expectations from the upcoming Budget.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was on Monday (December 26) admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after being diagnosed with viral fever. The Union minister was kept in the hospital last night.

It is reportedly said that Sitharaman's health condition is to be stable. She will likely get discharged today. However, the doctor's official statement on Sitharaman's health is yet to come.

On Monday, the Union minister was admitted to the hospital for a routine check-up and minor stomach infection. She is likely to be discharged soon, the sources said. Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present the Union Budget on February 1, 2023.

Earlier this week, she indicated that the upcoming Budget will continue to push growth on the back of public spending as she said it will "follow the spirit" of earlier Budgets.

Last week, the Union minister said that the government is keeping a close eye on inflation to ensure there is no surge in prices.

All eyes are on Sitharaman who is scheduled to present her fifth straight Budget on February 1 for the fiscal starting April, 2023.

In the last budget, she had unveiled a massive public spending programme to support the economy, emerging out of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Economic Survey for 2022–2023 would be released before the budget.