Coordinated bomb threats targeted multiple civic offices in Mumbai and Ahmedabad, including the BMC, AMC headquarters, and the Mumbai Mayor's office. The National Stock Exchange was also threatened, prompting heightened security and extensive searches.

Coordinated Bomb Threats in Mumbai, Ahmedabad

Multiple municipal offices, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in Mumbai, the mayor's office and the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) headquarters, were placed under heightened security on Wednesday following a series of coordinated bomb threats.

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According to the Mumbai Police, along with the threat to the BMC office, a threat to blow up the National Stock Exchange (NSE) building was also received. Following the bomb threat received at the Mumbai Mayor's office, Mumbai Police personnel with the dog squad searched and secured the BMC office.

Meanwhile, following the bomb threat received at the Amdavad Municipal Corporation (AMC) headquarters in Ahmedabad, Gujarat police, fire brigade personnel, and emergency response teams arrived at the spot and began a wide round of checking.

Pattern of Previous Threats in Mumbai

Earlier in March, Panic was created after a bomb threat via email was received at three locations in Mumbai, leading to searches and evacuations. Police, including the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) team, were present at the scene, officials said.

According to the Mumbai police, threat mails had been received at BSE, Vidhan Bhawan and the High Court this morning.

On March 8, A hospital in Mumbai also received a bomb threat via email, claiming that an "LED blast" would be carried out on the premises. The email sparked significant panic among patients and staff. In response, the Mumbai Police's Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) conducted a thorough inspection of the hospital. (ANI)