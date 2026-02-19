Chandigarh police are investigating bomb threat emails sent to the Punjab Mini Secretariat, district court, and another secretariat. This comes after Nainital courts also received a similar threat, which led to a security sweep but no findings.

Chandigarh police on Thursday confirmed receiving bomb threat emails targeting the Punjab Mini Secretariat, Chandigarh district court, and Sector 1 Civil Secretariat. Soon after the threats, the police initiated an investigation and further details are awaited.

Similar Threat in Nainital

Earlier, the Nainital District and Sessions Courts also received bomb threats via email, reportedly mentioning a suicide bomber, prompting heightened security measures at the premises.

Security Measures and Investigation

In response, police conducted a thorough search of the court premises. All entrance gates were temporarily closed, and individuals entering or exiting were strictly monitored and thoroughly searched.

Circle Officer (CO) Ravikant Semwal said, "No suspicious objects have been recovered during the investigation to date, and court proceedings have resumed following a comprehensive security sweep."

The police have registered a case against unidentified individuals and launched an investigation. The police cyber team is working to trace the origin of the threat email and identify those responsible. (ANI)