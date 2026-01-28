Bomb threat emails sent to 26 Chandigarh schools triggered evacuations and security checks. Police and bomb squads found no explosives, and students were sent home as a precaution.

Panic and precautionary measures swept through Chandigarh on Wednesday as bomb threat emails targeted multiple schools across the city, prompting widespread evacuations and heightened security responses. Early on the morning of January 28, 2026, authorities and school administrations were alerted to suspicious emails sent to as many as 26 schools, including both government and private institutions. Students and staff were immediately evacuated, and extensive security checks were launched by police and bomb disposal teams.

Chandigarh Police and local authorities responded swiftly, with teams conducting anti-sabotage checks and involving sniffer dogs, fire brigades and emergency responders in thorough campus sweeps. So far, no explosive devices or suspicious objects have been found in any of the targeted schools. Security personnel also cordoned off affected areas to ensure that the premises were clear and safe before normal activities could resume.

The bomb threat emails, reportedly sent early in the day just as students were arriving at school, led to quicker evacuation orders and calls for parents to immediately collect their children. Many schools, following institutional protocols and out of caution, sent students home even before police could complete preliminary checks. Authorities emphasised that regular academic operations should continue in unaffected schools, and advised against declaring holidays based on unverified threats.

Officials have launched a formal investigation to trace the origin of the threatening emails, with cyber teams examining the email accounts and digital footprints associated with the communications. An FIR has been filed, and police are urging all schools to report any suspicious emails or messages immediately to activate safety protocols and reduce panic.

The Chandigarh administration also urged the public to remain calm and vigilant, stressing that cooperation between school authorities, law enforcement and parents is crucial in responding to potential threats. Authorities reiterated that safety and verified information are paramount, and warned against spreading rumours that could cause unnecessary alarm while the investigation continues.