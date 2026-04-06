Delhi University's Ramjas and Miranda Colleges were evacuated on Monday after receiving bomb threats via email. Police deployed bomb disposal and sniffer dog squads to conduct a thorough search of the campuses. The search operation is ongoing.

Delhi University's Ramjas College and Miranda College were evacuated on Monday following a bomb threat, police said. According to the police, the college administrations received an email alerting them to a possible explosive device on the campuses.

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Police Deploy Bomb Squads for Search

Bomb disposal and sniffer dog squads have been deployed to carry out a thorough search. Students, staff, and faculty were evacuated as a precaution, and the search operation is ongoing. Further details are awaited. (ANI)