Noida schools receive bomb threats, students evacuated

Several private schools in Noida received bomb threats via e-mail on Wednesday morning.

Noida schools receive bomb threats, students evacuated ddr
Author
Divya Danu
Updated: Feb 5, 2025, 12:16 PM IST

At least four private schools in Noida received bomb threats via email, prompting precautionary evacuations despite no suspicious items being found on the premises. According to reports, on Wednesday morning, teams from Noida Police, the fire brigade, and the bomb squad arrived at Step By Step School, The Heritage School Noida, Gyanshree School, and Mayoor School, conducting thorough search operations.

Following police searches, some schools resumed classes while cyber teams began tracing the origin of the email and identifying the sender.

Parents and students were urged to stay calm and avoid panic.

Earlier in the day, the principal of Mayoor School informed parents that a precautionary evacuation was underway, with students, staff, and visitors safely gathered on the field.

The message also stated that students would be sent home via school buses and that further updates would be shared after completing all safety checks.

This incident comes nearly a month after a Class 12 student was detained for sending bomb threats to at least 23 schools in Delhi. All threats were later confirmed as hoaxes. The student had copied multiple schools in the emails to divert suspicion.

