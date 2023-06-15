Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee, who met Lalu Yadav last year, rules out joining politics

    During his previous visit to Bihar in September last year, Manoj Bajpayee had met Lalu Prasad at his 10, Circular Road residence. Bajpayee, who has three National awards and four Filmfare awards under his belt, said, "I am actor and will remain an actor only... how does the question of joining politics arise?"

    Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee, who hails from Bihar, has said that he will never join politics. Speaking to reporters, Bajpayee said, "When I visited Bihar last time, I met RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and his son and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. Since then, people started speculating that I will join politics. I am 200 percent sure I won't do that. Question of joining politics does not arise at all."

    Hailing from Belwa village in West Champaran district, Bajpayee was in Patna for the promotion of his recently released movie 'Sirf ek bandaa kaafi hai' (Only one person is enough), in which he plays the role of a lawyer who takes on a powerful "godman".

    When asked about the Bihar's government plan to come out with a new film policy, Bajpayee said, "The state government should immediately introduce the new film policy, which will provide proper exposure to artistes of the state. It will also benefit filmmakers who want to shoot in Bihar."

    "There is enormous potential of filmmaking in Bihar. The glorious past of the state in the field of arts and culture and natural cinematic treasures are enough to attract directors," he added. 

