The Boer community in Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu, has declared an election boycott. They cite a lack of political recognition and neglect of their educational and economic development, despite having a significant voter base in the district.

Boer Community Cites Neglect, Announces Poll Boycott

The Boer community from Tiruppur district in Tamil Nadu has announced to boycott the elections amid concerns over a lack of political recognition and educational and economic backwardness.

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District Boer Community Welfare Association president VP Azhagesan told the media that no political party has yet given formal recognition to the Boer community, which has a population of more than one crore, and no constructive steps have been taken for the educational and economic development of the people of the community, who are mostly daily wage labourers. He alleged that no big political leader or official has approached them to listen to their grievances so far. In particular, he lamented that leaders who talk about other communities do not talk about the Boer community.

Azhagesan said that the Boer community has about one lakh votes in Tiruppur district, with more than 50,000 voters in Tiruppur North, South and Palladam constituencies. "Our children are raising questions about the status of their community while they are studying. We do not have the authority to answer them. We want to assert our rights to the government and political parties through this election boycott," Azhagesan said.

State Elections Underway Amid Boycott

Polling for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections began today amid tight security. At 9 am, Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of 17.69 per cent, with Tiruppur district having the highest turnout with 20.38 per cent. Meanwhile, Chennai district registered a turnout of 16.51 per cent, and Erode recorded 19.55 per cent turnout at 9 am.

This election is a contest between the ruling DMK alliance, which is banking on its Dravidian 2.0 model, and the AIADMK-led NDA fighting for a comeback. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is also set to make his electoral debut with his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which could turn the contest into a three-way fight.

The counting of votes will take place on May 4. (ANI)