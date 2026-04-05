Boeing India donated an ultrasound machine and a digital X-ray system to AIIMS Rishikesh to improve healthcare in Uttarakhand. This contribution aims to benefit over 15,000 people annually by reducing diagnostic delays and improving patient care.

Boeing India on Saturday contributed advanced diagnostic equipment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh, to help improve access to healthcare diagnosis for people in Uttarakhand, according to a press release issued by the company.

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The contribution includes an ultrasound machine and a digital X-ray system, installed in compliance with Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB) requirements at the AIIMS Rishikesh campus on Haridwar Road, Adarsh Gram. The systems are expected to strengthen diagnostic capacity and improve patient care, benefitting more than 15,000 people annually, the release said.

Inauguration Ceremony

The diagnostic equipment was inaugurated by Salil Gupte, President of Boeing India and South Asia, and Dr Meenu Singh, Executive Director and CEO of AIIMS Rishikesh. The ceremony was attended by AIIMS leadership including Dr Saurabh Varshney, Dean (Academics) and Chairperson of the AIIMS CSR Committee, Dr Pankaj Sharma, Secretary of the AIIMS CSR Committee, and Dr Rajat Jain, President of Doctors For You (DFY) and Praveena Yagnambhat, Chief of Staff, Government Engagement, and CSR Head, Boeing India and South Asia.

Strengthening Healthcare Outcomes

"High quality diagnostics support better health outcomes for communities, and we are pleased to be able to make this small contribution in a place where it will make a large difference," said Gupte.

Dr Meenu Singh said the equipment will help reduce diagnostic delays and improve patient outcomes. "By expanding our diagnostic capabilities with state-of-the-art imaging, we aim to significantly reduce diagnostic delays, strengthen clinical decision making, and improve outcomes for patients in the state and adjoining areas," she said.

Dr Rajat Jain added, "By adding specialised resources to AIIMS' expertise, we are strengthening local healthcare, bringing advanced diagnostics to the frontlines, accelerating and improving healthcare outcomes for communities."

Boeing's Partnership with Doctors For You

Boeing India's partnership with DFY, which began in 2020, has aimed at strengthening healthcare delivery across India. The collaboration has expanded to 14 states, providing services and infrastructure including CT installations, ambulance services, and oxygen plant setups. During the COVID-19 pandemic, DFY played a key role in response efforts in urban and tier-2 cities with Boeing's support, the release said. (ANI)