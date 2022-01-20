Boatman attacks healthcare worker, another climbs tree to avoid COVID vaccination

Atul Dubey, Block Development Officer, Reoti said, “A man climbed a tree as he didn't want to take the vaccine but agreed to take the jab after he was convinced by our team.”

In a viral video from Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, a man climbed a tree and a boatman attacked a healthcare worker to avoid Covid vaccination. As part of the state government’s efforts to achieve 100 per cent Covid-19 vaccination, the team of health workers had gone on a visit to the area to create awareness about the Covid vaccination and give jabs to the unvaccinated locals.

Upon seeing the healthcare workers, the man climbed up a tree and refused to come down as he didn't want to take the vaccine. However, the health workers convinced him to come down and the man finally agreed to take the shot.

In another such incident, a boatman refused to take the Covid vaccine and was recorded on camera mishandling a health care worker. The man was apprehensive initially but was convinced eventually to take the vaccine.

The boatman kept saying, “Hum nahi lagayenge [I won't get jabbed].” He was eventually convinced to take the vaccine.

The incident from Ballia, which is also said to be among the worst-performing districts in Uttar Pradesh in terms of overall vaccinations in the state, comes at a time when India has been reporting a high surge in Covid-19 cases with still many eligible people yet to receive their vaccine jabs. This also displays the vaccine hesitancy among people which creates a situation of concern for health officials and the people.