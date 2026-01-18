Slamming Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Priyanka Chaturvedi said BMC poll results have 'shown him the mirror' and made it clear which faction is the 'real Shiv Sena'. She claimed Shinde has no option but to continue his alliance with the BJP.

'Mumbai has shown them the mirror': Priyanka Chaturvedi

Taking a swipe at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Sunday said the people of Mumbai have "shown him the mirror" through the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election results.

Speaking to ANI, Chaturvedi said the verdict made it clear which faction represents the "real Shiv Sena," adding that Shinde has no option but to continue his alliance with the BJP. "The people of Mumbai have shown them the mirror and made it clear which is the real Shiv Sena... Everyone knows the reality that Eknath Shinde has no option but to move forward with this alliance," Priyanka Chaturvedi told ANI.

She further claimed that the faction that split from the Shiv Sena secured only 29 seats and alleged that Shinde appeared unhappy even after being appointed Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. "Even when it was time to choose the Chief Minister, there was this same kind of tug-of-war... When Eknath Shinde was given the responsibility of Deputy Chief Minister, he too appeared upset," Chaturvedi added.

Mahayuti stakes claim, election results detailed

Chaturvedi's reaction comes after Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister reportedly moved his corporators to a hotel and is likely to stake a claim to the mayor's post.

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said that the Mahayuti will form Mayors in 25 of the state's 29 civic bodies.

Among all winning candidates in the BMC polls, the BJP's vote share stands at 45.22 per cent, making it the single largest party in the civic body.

Its alliance partner, the Shiv Sena, secured 29 seats with 2,73,326 votes, translating into five per cent of the total vote share.

On the other side, the Shiv Sena (UBT), contesting in alliance with the MNS, won 65 seats. The UBT-led Sena polled 7,17,736 votes, accounting for 13.13 per cent of the total votes cast.

The MNS added 6 seats to the alliance tally, with 74,946 votes and a 1.37 per cent vote share. The Indian National Congress (INC) secured 24 seats, polling 2,42,646 votes, which represents 4.44 per cent of the total vote share. (ANI)