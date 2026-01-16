Early BMC election trends show the Mahayuti alliance (BJP and Shinde's Shiv Sena) leading in 117 Mumbai wards. Key victories include Congress's Asha Kale in Dharavi and several BJP candidates, sparking celebrations among supporters.

Supporters across the state were seen celebrating on Friday as early trends from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections showed candidates leading in several key wards. Congress leader Asha Deepak Kale secured victory in Dharavi Ward 183. Speaking to ANI, Kale said, "The support of our MP Varsha Gaikwad and MLA Jyoti Gaikwad is the reason behind this victory. With their blessings, we have won this seat. This is the victory of our party workers..."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Key Victories Across Wards

In Jalgaon Ward 19, BJP's Rajendra Ghuge Patil emerged victorious. "...All mahayuti candidates have won from the ward. Two of the four were elected unopposed while Shiv Sena's Nikita Vanjari and I won today," Patil said.

After winning Jalgaon ward 19, Shiv Sena's Nikita Vanjari said, "It feels great...Our workers supported us well, so we thank them..."

Supporters of the BJP's Pratap Dattatray Patil celebrated in Kolhapur after his win. Patil expressed gratitude to voters and said, "I am a believer of development. So, people elected me. This is my second term...I express gratitude to them, I will meet their expectations and work for them."

Meanwhile, BJP's Navnath Ban won Ward 135 in the Mankhurd area, with party workers celebrating the early trends of his victory.

Mahayuti Alliance Expands Lead in Mumbai

While the Mahayuti alliance, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, has expanded its lead in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), with the trends from preliminary data indicating that the alliance is leading in 117 wards in Mumbai. BJP is leading in 86 seats, Shiv Sena is leading in 31 seats in Mumbai.

Current Party Standings

The Shiv Sena (UBT) alliance has crossed the 68 mark, with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leading in 9, the UBT Sena in 58, and the NCP (SP) in 1. Similarly, Ajit Pawar's NCP is also leading in 1 seat, while the Congress party continued to have a dismal performance with leads in only 10 seats.

According to the BMC, UBT's Foram Parmar is trailing in ward 1, while the party candidate Gita Bhandari is leading in ward 32. Shinde's Shiv Sena candidate Varsha Tembelkar is leading in Ward 51. Meanwhile, inthe BJP camp, Deepak Tavde, Ujjwal Veti, and Neil Somaiya are leading in their respective wards. Congress' Asha Deepak Kale also won the ward number 183 in Mumbai's Dharavi. (ANI)