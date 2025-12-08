Goa nightclub fire, which claimed at least 25 lives, has once again put the spotlight on the alarming state of fire safety compliance in entertainment hotspots across India.

The tragic Goa nightclub fire, which claimed at least 25 lives, has once again put the spotlight on the alarming state of fire safety compliance in entertainment hotspots across India - particularly in Delhi, where officials warn that lax oversight, suffocating interiors and decaying safety infrastructure continue to place thousands in jeopardy.

A senior additional divisional officer of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said that the regulatory framework for nightclubs and bars is already robust and meticulously detailed, drawing from the Delhi Fire Services Act, 2007, its accompanying rules of 2010, the National Building Code, 2016, and the Unified Building Bye-laws. "In theory," he said, "every club is supposed to comply with all of these."

Yet, reality tells a very different story. Another DFS officer revealed that foundational safety protocols are routinely flouted. Before granting a fire safety certificate valid for three years DFS conducts rigorous inspections of firefighting gear, exit pathways, and prevention mechanisms. But he said the problem begins much earlier: with the very blueprint of these establishments. Though clubs are mandated to maintain two well-separated entry and exit points, he noted that "this is hardly followed anywhere."

Recipe for disaster

He pointed to hazardous architectural choices, especially narrow staircases, which should never feature in public assembly buildings. Exit routes must be at least 1.5 metres wide with 7–8 feet of clear height, and firefighting installations must do more than occupy space — they must function. Eateries serving alcohol require even stricter vigilance, he said, given the highly flammable nature of liquor. If interior decor is not fire-retardant, it "becomes a recipe for disaster."

Station officer Nitin recalled how some establishments falsely boast of multiple exits. "Clubs often claim they have multiple entry and exit points, but one of them is usually treated like a service entry for staff. This is often blocked," he said, recounting a perilous firefighting operation at M-Block in Connaught Place three years ago.

The dangers multiply inside kitchens. "Most clubs don't have a separate kitchen. It is right next to the main dining space and they use LPG cylinders... One exploded within minutes… another cylinder went off. The whole platform felt like it had lifted," he said, describing the violent blasts that shook the concrete structure. Electrical shortfalls, improper ventilation and abysmal housekeeping only worsen the threat.

Former DFS chief Atul Garg said, "One of the most critical challenges in nightclubs and discos is that, even when the fire alarm system and all firefighting installations are fully functional, the environment itself prevents timely recognition of an emergency," he said. Loud music, strobe lights, smoke effects and dense crowds often drown out alarm signals, creating a dangerous lag in people’s response. This, he stressed, demands specialised emergency mechanisms far beyond traditional alarm systems.

Another fire official said that many kitchens run on shoddy wiring and zero ventilation, with storage piled dangerously high. "Many establishments operate in extremely dark, cramped spaces… these clubs are so dimly lit that nobody will understand where the exit is. Once there is smoke, visibility drops to zero," he warned.

Sandeep Anand Goyle, Delhi chapter head of the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), outlined the organisation’s compliance protocols. “Whenever a restaurant seeks membership, these documents are mandatory to be submitted… And if the establishment is 90 square metres and above the fire NOC becomes mandatory.”