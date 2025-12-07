A massive fire at a nightclub in North Goa's Arpora killed 25 people. Goa CM Pramod Sawant confirmed four arrests and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for victims' kin. A magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the tragic incident.

After the deadly fire at a restaurant-club in North Goa's Arpora that claimed the lives of 25 people, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday confirmed the arrest of four people related to the tragic incident, further announcing an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the victims' kin and Rs 50,000 each for the injured in the mishap.

At least 25 people lost their lives in the blaze that erupted in the early hours of Sunday, with four of them identified as tourists and fourteen others as staff members. The emergency teams rushed to the spot, and the injured were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, while authorities worked through the night to bring the situation under control.

Police Action and Investigation

According to the Goa police, a total of 25 deceased persons have been shifted to GMC Bambolim and the process of identifying the bodies is underway, and all efforts are being made to establish the identities at the earliest. "Of the six injured persons, one has been discharged, while five continue to remain admitted and are under treatment," the police said.

"An offence has been registered at Anjuna Police Station u/s 105, 125, 125(a), 125(b), 287 r/w 3(5) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. The senior Police officers of Goa police are camping at Anjuna police station and closely monitoring the investigation. Postmortem examination of the 17 bodies held. Five bodies have been handed over to the relatives for final religious rites," the Goa police added.

Eyewitnesses Recount Horror

An eyewitness claimed that the blaze could have erupted from a spark on their wooden roof after a pyro gun was shot. Atleast 25 people were killed and many others injured in the fire at "Birch By Romeo Lane" in Arpora, North Goa, in the early hours on Sunday.

Speaking to ANI, an eyewitness said, "The dancer was entertaining everyone and songs were being played. In between, a pyro gun was shot, and I believe because of it, there was a spark on their wooden roof. People thought it would be taken care of, but within two minutes, the fire spread and people could not come out. They have their kitchen in the basement, and there is no scope of exit.."

Another eyewitness who sustained injuries said that the incident took place around midnight when the party was going on. "The incident took place around midnight. Almost all the guests managed to come out. There were some people trapped inside. I came here around 11 PM. Some people tried to control the fire. Around 70-80 people were present there. There was only one exit from where everyone came out," the eyewitness said.

Government Response and Inquiry

Four people have been arrested in connection with the deadly fire at the nightclub in North Goa's Arpora, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant informed on Sunday.

The Goa CM said that the other club by Romeo Lane has been sealed. "At present, four people have been arrested. We have already sealed the other club of Romeo Lane. The government does not promote any illegal nightclub," Sawant said while addressing a press conference here.

Goa Director General of Police (DGP) Alok Kumar said an FIR has been registered against the owners, Saurav Luthra and Gaurav Luthra. "The arrested persons include Rajiv Modak, Chief General Manager; Vivek Singh, General Manager; Rajveer Singhania, Bar Manager; and Priyanshu Thakur, Gate Manager. FIR has been registered against the owners, Saurav Luthra and Gaurav Luthra," DGP Kumar said.

Compensation Announced

The Goa government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the victims' kin, who lost their lives in the deadly fire at a restaurant-club in North Goa's Arpora. CM Pramod Sawant said that Rs 50,000 each will be given to those injured in the mishap.

CM Sawant said that a team comprising police personnel and health authorities has been constituted to transport the deceased to their respective homes. The Goa CM informed that the government will ensure that disciplinary action is taken against the culprit. "The ex-gratia amount of Rs 5 lakhs will be provided to the next of kin of the deceased, and Rs 50,000 for the injured will be sanctioned through the SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) fund. The government shall provide complete assistance for the transportation of the deceased to their homes. A dedicated team comprising the SDM, Police and Health Authorities have been constituted for the same. I also directed the Chief Secretary and the DGP to take disciplinary actions," Sawant said.

Magisterial Inquiry Ordered

The Goa government has constituted a committee comprising the District Magistrate (DM) and other top officials from the police, forensic, fire, and emergency services. Sawant said that a decision has been taken to conduct a Magisterial inquiry into the fire incident. The government has directed that the report into the procedural lapse that led to the incident be submitted within a week.

"I have convened an urgent and high-level meeting today with my concerned officers including Chief Secretary, DGP, IGP, Secretary, Revenue Collector, North SP, I have discussed regarding the cause of the incident and after having the detailed discussions I have taken the decision to conduct the Magisterial Inquiry through the committee comprising of the District Magistrate, SP South, Deputy Director of Fire and Emergency Services, Director Forensics regarding the procedural lapses that resulted in the mischief and to submit the report to the government within a week. DGP has directed to take the strict punitive actions against the culprit, including the owner, manager of the club and those who have issued the permissions," Sawant said.

Safety Audit and New SOPs

"The committee shall be constituted under the chairmanship of the Secretary of Revenue for conducting the audit of such clubs, business establishments, etc., which are operating without valid permissions and wherein there is a likelihood of gathering of people in large numbers," he added.

The Goa CM said that the government-appointed committee has framed a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to deter such mishaps in the future. "An SOP has been framed by this committee for all such establishments to ensure such incidents shall not be repeated in future. The advisory issued by SDMA for all clubs, restaurants and other commercial establishments wherein the likelihood of significant footfall is there to ensure and operate with valid permissions and adequate safety provisions," Sawant added.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased in the fire mishap in Arpora, Goa. The injured will be given Rs 50,000 from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF). (ANI)