BJP National President Nitin Nabin is set to visit West Bengal for two days, starting September 27, to hold a series of organisational meetings. The visit is aimed at reviewing and strengthening the party's structure in the state.

BJP Chief's West Bengal Visit

BJP National President Nitin Nabin will undertake a two-day visit to West Bengal on September 27 and 28, during which he will participate in a series of organisational programmes and meetings.

During his visit, Nabin is scheduled to hold meetings with the party’s core group leaders in West Bengal. He will also interact with the party’s MPs and MLAs as part of efforts to review and strengthen the organisation in the state.

The BJP president will chair an organisational meeting with state office-bearers, Vibhag convenors, state Morcha presidents, MPs, district in-charges and district presidents. Representatives and functionaries from the party’s IT, media and social media departments will also participate in the organisational discussions. The meeting will further include Prakoshth convenors, the state chief spokesperson and other key organisational functionaries.

The meetings are expected to focus on organisational preparedness, coordination among different levels of the party organisation and strengthening the BJP’s organisational activities in West Bengal.

Nabin Addresses Youth in Jaipur

Earlier, Nitin Nabin and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma interacted with the youth in Jaipur on Friday, 25th September, as part of the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan'. During the 'Yuva Samvad' (Youth Dialogue) event held at Birla Auditorium, Nitin Nabin urged the youth to follow the right path rather than seeking shortcuts. He encouraged them to use AI for positive purposes instead of misusing it. A large number of young people, including BJP State President Madan Rathore, were present at the event, while youth from across the state joined via video conferencing.

Praise for Rajasthan 'Double-Engine' Government

Earlier, Nitin Nabin highlighted the public's trust in the "double-engine" government and hailed the party's performance in the municipal corporation and municipal council election results across Rajasthan, stating that the outcome is a testament to the development agenda of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma. The BJP President remarked that the results reflect the electorate's unwavering confidence in the welfare policies and good governance of the ruling dispensation. (ANI)