Congress leader Rakesh Sinha announced a plea in the Supreme Court for an SIT probe into CEC Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral irregularities. Sinha called it a 'theft of democracy,' claiming crores of voters were wrongfully deprived of their rights.

Congress leader Rakesh Sinha on Saturday said a plea seeking a probe against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the electoral process was filed in the Supreme Court, alleging that the issue was not limited to "vote theft" but was linked to the "theft of democracy".

Speaking to ANI on the plea seeking a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe against the CEC amid the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) row, Sinha alleged that crores of voters were deprived of their voting rights and urged the Supreme Court to intervene in the matter.

"This issue—this matter of vote theft—is not a trivial or minor matter. It is a serious issue. It is not merely about the theft of votes; you have effectively orchestrated the theft of democracy itself. A single vote strengthens the Constitution. Yet, you deleted crores of votes," Sinha said.

Details of the plea and allegations

"You deprived those people of their right to vote. In other words, you have, in a way, weakened the Constitution. So, the doors of the judiciary were knocked on for justice, and we hope that the court will deliver justice with complete impartiality and order the formation of an SIT," he added.

The remarks came after a plea was filed in the Supreme Court on Friday seeking prosecution of CEC Gyanesh Kumar over alleged unilateral decision-making in the Election Commission of India (ECI), including changes to Form 6, "centralisation of electoral-roll data through ECINet" and actions allegedly resulting in exclusion of eligible voters.

The plea also names Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Maneesh Garg, DG-IT Seema Khanna and other officials, alleging breaches of official duty.

Political slugfest erupts

Sinha slams BJP for backing CEC

The petitioner referred to The Indian Express report published on September 23, which said that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had recorded written dissents and objections at least 14 times between November 2025 and August 2026 over decisions linked to electoral rolls and database access.

The plea alleged that Form 6 was changed on the ECINet portal to make disclosure of "last SIR" details mandatory for first-time voters and claimed that the move was made without a formal amendment to the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960. It also sought restoration of decentralised access to electoral roll systems and a judicial inquiry or SIT headed by a retired Supreme Court judge.

Sinha challenges CEC to hold press conference

Responding to the remarks made by West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya backing the CEC amid criticism from Opposition parties, saying Gyanesh Kumar deserved "at the very least, the Padma Bhushan" for conducting peaceful elections and purifying electoral rolls in West Bengal, Sinha said, "Look, to become an MLA, to become a minister in the Bharatiya Janata Party. This is the degree. That's how educated you are. This doesn't make a difference; the difference is what you end up saying."

"If Kumar Gyanesh hadn't stolen the votes, Suvendu Adhikari wouldn't have become the Chief Minister of Bengal," Sinha added.

On Union Minister and NDA ally Chirag Paswan's remarks that the Election Commission should firmly present its position amid questions being raised over the electoral process, Sinha said the CEC should address the concerns through a press conference.

Nationwide protests and Opposition unity

"Look, the Election Commission is a constitutional body. And when 1.4 billion Indians are pointing fingers at constitutional bodies, it is also the Election Commission's responsibility," Sinha said.

"Chief Election Commissioner Kumar Gyanesh Gupta should hold a press conference with his two commissioners—if he has the guts, if he hasn't stolen anything—along with his two commissioners. Let them share their views," he added.

Sinha said NDA allies should also come forward and demand clarification from the Election Commission. "We feel that the people from the NDA talking about this shouldn't just talk—they also need to get out on the streets. They have a responsibility too to save India's democracy," he said.

BJP, Election Commission respond to allegations

The controversy over the functioning of the Election Commission intensified following The Indian Express report saying that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had raised objections at least 14 times over 10 months regarding decisions and procedures related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise of electoral rolls.

The Opposition parties, including Congress, Samajwadi Party, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Shiv Sena (UBT) and Left parties, have stepped up attacks on the Election Commission, alleging concerns over electoral transparency and demanding accountability.

Congress workers staged demonstrations across several states, including Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Manipur, against the functioning of the Election Commission and its handling of the SIR exercise.

In Assam, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee held a protest rally from Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati demanding the removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar and an impartial review of decisions taken and alterations made to electoral rolls. The party said APCC president and Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi and several other leaders and workers were detained during the protest.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had also accused the government of unleashing a "brutal crackdown" on protests, alleging that Congress leaders, workers, young citizens, students and social activists were detained across the country.

The BJP has rejected the Opposition's allegations, calling them attempts to divert attention from electoral defeats.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has maintained that internal technical notes, written queries and suggestions are part of the normal functioning of a multi-member constitutional body. The ECI has asserted that all final decisions related to the SIR exercise were taken unanimously and carried the approval of all three commissioners.

The issue is expected to come up during the Congress Working Committee meeting scheduled for September 29 in New Delhi. (ANI)