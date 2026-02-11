Delhi BJP leaders, including Virendraa Sachdeva and Manoj Tiwari, paid homage to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya on his death anniversary. They highlighted his 'Antyodaya' philosophy of empowering the last person in society as a guiding principle.

Delhi BJP chief Virendraa Sachdeva, along with several prominent party members, including MP Manoj Tiwari and Yogender Chandolia, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, paid floral tributes to the late Bharatiya Jana Sangh leader Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya on his death anniversary. The leaders gathered to honour the memory and contributions of the revered political figure.

At the event, BJP leader Shivprakash, during his speech, said, "We should become the inspiration of society and keep our party and our thoughts moving forward. While giving them a lot of respect, this should come to mind. This is all I have to say on today's topic."

Upadhyaya's Guidance on Governance

On this occasion, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari shared his views, stating that Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya is a remarkable human being. He emphasised that, since the establishment of the Jana Sangh, Upadhyaya has provided guidance on governance in this country, focusing on enriching the lives of our cultural nation and uniting humanity, particularly by addressing the needs of the most marginalised individuals. Tiwari highlighted that following the path laid out by Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is successfully re-establishing India on the world stage and achieving significant accomplishments.

"Today, on this auspicious occasion, all of us gathered in the presence of our respected Shivprakash ji and all our state leaders to present flowers. Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay ji, may he live long. We will adorn the country with his thoughts," Tiwari added.

'Antyodaya' Philosophy at BJP's Core

Speaking to reporters, Delhi BJP chief Virendraa Sachdeva emphasised that Pandit Upadhyay's vision was that the government schemes should reach the last person in society. "Today, on the death anniversary of the revered Deendayal Ji, we are all paying our respectful and emotional tributes to him. If there is any true pioneer of the Bharatiya Janata Party's 'Antyodaya' philosophy, it is the revered Deendayal Ji. His vision was that government schemes should reach the most vulnerable people in society. He believed that only when the last person in society is empowered can the nation truly be strong," Sachdeva said.

"Embodying his thoughts, the Indian government is working today under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We all draw significant inspiration from the life of revered Deendayal Ji. His life serves as a testament to hard work and simplicity; many such examples are found in the writings about the late Deendayal Ji. The core ideology behind the Bharatiya Janata Party's journey from the Jan Sangh to today belongs to the revered Deendayal Ji," said Sachdeva. (ANI)