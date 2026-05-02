BJP's Jorasanko candidate Vijay Ojha refutes TMC's EVM tampering allegations, citing transparency. Repolling is underway in 15 West Bengal booths after the ECI's order, which the BJP welcomed while the TMC called it politically motivated.

BJP candidate from Jorasanko Assembly constituency Vijay Ojha dismissed allegations of EVM tampering raised by the Trinamool Congress (TMC), asserting confidence in the electoral process after repolling was ordered in parts of West Bengal following directions from the Election Commission of India (ECI). Speaking to ANI, Ojha questioned the basis of the allegations and pointed to the transparency of the system. "There is no restriction on coming here... Their (TMC) people are sitting here 24 hours a day.... Now, do they not have faith in themselves, too? The system through which postal ballots come and go, and this segregation happens, and yesterday also the unusual EVs that we came to in the morning were sealed. If no candidate is coming (in the strongroom), no agent is coming, then the Election Commission will not wait for that. The Election Commission informs everyone at one time, and everyone has to come," he said.

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Repolling Amidst Allegations

Meanwhile, repolling is underway in 15 polling stations of the South 24 Parganas district, including 11 booths in Magrahat Paschim and four in Diamond Harbour constituencies. The ECI ordered fresh polling after receiving reports from the state poll machinery regarding alleged irregularities during the second phase of the Assembly elections held on April 29. Voting is being conducted from 7 AM to 6 PM under heightened security arrangements.

The BJP welcomed the Commission's decision, stating that repolling should be extended to more booths to ensure fairness. Meanwhile, the TMC accused the BJP of attempting to malign the state's electoral integrity, calling the controversy politically motivated. The issue gained traction after BJP leader Amit Malviya alleged that voters were obstructed from voting for the party in certain booths in Falta. Adding to the criticism, Madhya Pradesh Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya claimed irregularities, including alleged tampering with ballot options. (ANI)