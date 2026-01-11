Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared the BJP's ultimate goal is to form a government in Kerala under the lotus symbol. He called the party's victory in the Thiruvananthapuram local polls a stepping stone towards achieving this objective.

BJP's Goal: A Government Under the Lotus Symbol

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the ultimate goal of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kerala was to form a government under the lotus symbol. While addressing a gathering of newly elected local body representatives, he described their recent victory in the Thiruvananthapuram local polls as a stepping stone.

Shah emphasised the party's aim of developing Kerala and countering anti-national forces. He added that only the NDA, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, can achieve these goals. "This victory is not our goal, but a stepping stone towards achieving our goal. Our ultimate goal is to form a government in Kerala under the lotus symbol and bring a BJP Chief Minister. Our goal is to make Kerala fully developed and to protect Kerala from anti-national forces, to protect the power of faith that has existed in Kerala for centuries," Shah said.

"The people of Kerala also believe that the United Democratic Front and Left Democratic Front cannot accomplish these three tasks; only the NDA, led by Narendra Modi, can do so. Narendra Modi has envisioned making this country a developed India by 2047. I have come here today to tell the people of Kerala that the path to a developed India goes through a developed Kerala," he added.

Shah Slams LDF, UDF for Stalling State's Progress

Shah further criticised the CPI(M)-led LDF and Congress-led UDF, saying their "match-fixing" has stalled Kerala's progress. He said the state's development, security, and protection of beliefs can only be achieved under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's NDA. "The match-fixing between the LDF and UDF has stalled this state with its immense potential, and our Kerala is experiencing a strange kind of stagnation. But I have come to this workers' conference to appeal to the people of Kerala: the path to Kerala's future, whether it be development, security, or the protection of our beliefs, cannot be achieved through the LDF or the UDF," Shah said

"Communist parties have disappeared all over the world, and the Congress party is fading away throughout our country. Now, the path to Kerala's development lies only with Narendra Modi's NDA. What is needed is to approach the people of Kerala with humility and a clear vision," he said.

Recent Election Results in Kerala

Last month, the BJP-led NDA made history in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, securing control of the corporation and ending the LDF's 40-year rule. Of the 101 wards in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, the NDA secured 50, the LDF 29, the UDF 19, and two went to independent candidates.

BJP's victory comes as a shock to the Congress-led UDF and Left Parties, as the NDA continues to make inroads into their vote share, emerging as a third front in the state. Last Year, BJP's Suresh Gopi secured victory in Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency.

The Congress-led UDF emerged as the biggest winner in the heart of the battle, leading in 505 of the 941 Grama Panchayats as of 9 pm. The Left Democratic Front (LDF) suffered a setback, with a majority in only 340 Grama Panchayats. NDA led with 26, while AAP won three, according to the State Election Commission.

The AAP candidates who won in their respective wards are Beena Kurian (Ward 13, Karimkunnam Grama Panchayat), Sini Antony (Ward 16, Mullenkolly Grama Panchayat), and Smitha Luke (Ward 4, Uzhavoor Grama Panchayat). (ANI)