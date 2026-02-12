BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari vows to erase Mughal ruler Babar's name from Bengal, opposing a plan by JUP chief Humayun Kabir to build a new mosque in Murshidabad named 'Babri Masjid'. Kabir says the project will be completed in two years.

Suvendu Adhikari Vows to Erase Babar's Name

Reacting to the ongoing controversy surrounding the Babri Masjid name, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari said that while temples and mosques can coexist, he strongly opposes any references to Mughal ruler Babar, adding that the BJP will work to erase his name from Bengal in the coming days. On Wednesday, Adhikari told ANI, "There is no problem if Hindus build a temple and Muslims build a mosque, but I will not allow Babar's name to be written...In the coming days, the BJP will work to remove Babar's name from Bengal."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

New 'Babri Masjid' Project Launched in Murshidabad

Meanwhile, Jan Unnayan Party (JUP) chief Humayun Kabir launched the construction of a new mosque in Beldanga, Murshidabad district, which he intends to name 'Babri Masjid'. Kabir declared that the project would be completed within the next two years and expressed gratitude to supporters amid opposition. He expressed gratitude to the people standing with him.

Construction of the proposed new mosque in Beldanga, Murshidabad, will begin today. Kabir intends to name the 'Babri Masjid.'

While speaking to ANI, Kabir said, "I am very happy. I thank the Almighty. So many people are standing with me today, and I thank all of them. Let others oppose me. In the next two years, I hope the Babri Masjid structure will be completed. Building Temples is fine, but if a Muslim wants to construct a Masjid, they are opposing it. We will throw them out of power."

Kabir confirmed the construction of a hospital and a university, along with the construction of the Babri Masjid.

TMC Slams 'Temple-Mosque Politics'

Earlier, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee took a dig at Humayun Kabir, who had earlier joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), that "demolished the mosque". He said that there was no difference between Kabir and the BJP since they play politics over the "temple mosque" issue. (ANI)