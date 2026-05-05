BJP's Suvendu Adhikari defeated CM Mamata Banerjee in the Bhabanipur assembly seat. Adhikari called it a victory for the people, while PM Modi urged for change over revenge after BJP's stellar performance in West Bengal.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Suvendu Adhikari on Monday secured a major victory in the high-profile Bhabanipur assembly constituency, defeating West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Following the declaration of results, Adhikari emerged from the counting centre to display his winning certificate, marking a significant shift in the state's political landscape.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Adhikari Credits 'Victory of the People'

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, while talking to the reporters, said, "Congratulations to everyone. This is the victory of the people of Bengal. It is the victory of Modi ji."

Talking to the reporters, Suvendu Adhikari said, "This was very important. Defeating Mamata Banerjee was crucial. This is Mamata Banerjee's retirement from politics. This time, too, she lost by over 15,000 votes. Muslims voted for her openly. In Ward No 77, all the Muslims who came out to vote voted for Mamata, and Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, and Buddhists blessed me and made me win. This victory is a victory for Hindutva. All the CPM's strong supporters voted for me."

"The CPM had 13,000 votes in Bhawanipur, and at least 10,000 of them were transferred to me. I also express my gratitude to the CPM voters down there. All the Bengali Hindus voted openly for me. Along with them, Gujaratis, Jains, Marwaris, Purvanchalis, and the Sikh community all voted openly for me... Amit Shah called me two or three times. He also expressed some concern about Bhabanipur. I told him a while ago. I haven't spoken with anyone else. I wasn't allowed to use the phone, so I didn't speak," he added.

BJP Leaders Celebrate Bengal Win

Meanwhile, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday hailed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the stellar performance in the West Bengal assembly elections, as the party has won 177 seats and is leading on 31, expressing her elation with a bowl of Jhal Muri. In a post on X, the Finance Minister expressed gratitude towards the people for supporting the BJP, calling it the end of the "oppressive AITC regime." She further thanked the party workers and leaders for their relentless hard work during the elections. Exuding confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, she said that for TMC it is "Khela Shesh (game over)."

PM Modi Calls for 'Change, Not Revenge'

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to the BJP's spectacular performance in the West Bengal polls and said the focus should be on change and not revenge. Addressing party workers during victory celebrations at the BJP headquarters, he said the BJP will relentlessly work for a better future for Bengal. Referring to violence in Bengal during polls, he urged workers of all political parties to end the "endless cycle of violence once and for all". "Today, when the BJP has won, the focus should be on change, not revenge. The focus should be on the future, not fear. I appeal to the workers of all political parties: let's end this endless cycle of violence once and for all," he said.

"This Bengal election has been very special for another reason as well. You must remember what kind of news used to come during Bengal elections. Violence, fear, and deaths of innocent people. But this time, the entire country heard a new piece of news that peaceful voting took place in West Bengal. For the first time, not a single innocent citizen lost their life in election violence. In this grand festival of democracy, it was not the sound of guns, but the voice of the people that echoed. For the first time, it was not fear, but democracy that triumphed," he added.

Final Results: BJP Takes Power with Commanding Majority

The 2026 West Bengal Assembly election results have led to a dramatic political shift, ending Mamata Banerjee's long dominance and bringing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to power with a commanding 206 seats. This marks a major blow to the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), which secured only 80 seats, a steep decline from its previous stronghold. (ANI)