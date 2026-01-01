BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi attacked the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government, alleging a complete breakdown of law and order in West Bengal following the brutal beating of women in South 24 Parganas, citing deteriorating women's safety.

BJP Slams TMC Over Women's Safety, Alleges Law and Order Collapse

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sudhanshu Trivedi on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal, alleging a complete breakdown of law and order in the state following reports of the brutal beating of women in Bhangnamari village of South 24 Parganas district.

Addressing the media in the national capital, Trivedi said the incident had "deeply disturbed" people across the state and reflected the deteriorating safety of women under the current regime. "The people of West Bengal are deeply disturbed and outraged by the brutal beating of women in Bhangnamari village of South 24 Parganas district under Mamata Banerjee's government. This shows that the safety of women is becoming a serious concern under the Trinamool Congress government," he said.

'Political Lashkars of Trinamool Congress'

The BJP leader further linked the incident to a series of recent controversies in the state, alleging a pattern of violence and political patronage. "Whether it's Shahjahan Sheikh in Sandeshkhali, the incident at the Durgapur Medical College, or today's incident in South 24 Parganas district involving people like Arif Lashkar, Munna Lashkar, and Jalil Lashkar, or people like Shahjahan Sheikh; it seems that these have become the 'Lashkars' of the Trinamool Congress, who have become instruments of oppression against the public to fulfill their political interests," Trivedi said.

He further alleged that such individuals were acting with political backing. "It appears that these people have become the political 'Lashkars' of the Trinamool Congress," he added.

Direct Attack on CM Mamata Banerjee

Taking a swipe at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the BJP MP claimed that governance and public safety had collapsed in the state. "Law and order have completely collapsed during the tenure of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee," he said.

Trivedi also referred to the Chief Minister's recent remarks directed at the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah and expressed "sympathy for Mamata for the threatening words". "Despite this, we sympathise with her for the threatening words she used against the Home Minister, because it shows that the Chief Minister of West Bengal is doing this out of compulsion," he said.

Akhilesh Yadav Backs Mamata for 2026 Polls

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav today backed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for victory in the 2026 Assembly elections, stating that the BJP's "conspiracy" would not work.

Speaking to reporters in Lucknow, Akhilesh Yadav claimed that the BJP will lose the West Bengal polls in 2026 and the Uttar Pradesh polls in 2027. He said, "In West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee is going to win by a large margin of votes. These BJP people conspire everywhere. This time, their conspiracy will not work. First, they will lose in Bengal, and then they will lose in UP as well."

Politics in West Bengal has heated up ahead of the Legislative Assembly elections this year. Union Minister Amit Shah gave the clarion call for the polls to BJP workers in the state during his three-day visit to Kolkata.