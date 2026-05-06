BJP leader Prakash Reddy hit out at Mamata Banerjee and Rahul Gandhi, calling their claims of the BJP 'stealing' elections with ECI's help 'irresponsible'. He said such accusations undermine democracy and urged them to serve the people.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Prakash Reddy on Wednesday criticised both West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for their claims accusing the BJP of "stealing" the assembly elections in Assam and West Bengal with the support of the Election Commission of India. Reddy described their statements as "irresponsible" and warned that such accusations against the ECI undermine the constitution and democracy. He urged both leaders to focus on serving the people to earn another chance at victory.

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'Accusing ECI Means Accusing Democracy'

Speaking to ANI, Reddy said, "Both Mamata Banerjee and Rahul Gandhi are frustrated now... The statements by them are irresponsible and they are accusing the election commission... Accusing it means accusing the constitution and the democracy... Rahul Gandhi needs to understand the working of the constitution, how SIR is conducted, and the voter list is refreshed in the interest of democracy... Accusing ECI will not yield any results and democracy will not survive... Therefore, you must work for the people, after which you may get the chance to win again..."

Mamata Banerjee Claims Moral Victory Despite Loss

Earlier, outgoing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee targeted the BJP and claimed that she had not lost the assembly polls, saying "they can defeat Trinamool Congress through the Election Commission" but "morally we won the election".

Interacting with the media a day after the assembly election results, in which the BJP scored a two-thirds majority, and Trinamool Congress got 80 seats, Mamata Banerjee also said she will strengthen the INDIA bloc, noting that she does not have "any chair now" and is "a commoner".

"I will not resign, I did not lose, I will not go to Raj Bhavan... The question doesn't arise. No. Now, I also want to say that we didn't lose the election. It is their attempt to defeat us. Officially, through the Election Commission, they can defeat us, but morally we won the election," Mamata Banerjee said.

BJP won a spectacular 207 seats in the assembly polls, ending TMC's 15-year rule. The party is making preparations for the oath-taking ceremony of its first government in West Bengal. (ANI)