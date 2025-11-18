BJP's Ram Kadam accuses the Congress party of 'indirectly supporting terrorists' after leader Husain Dalwai linked the Delhi Red Fort blast to alleged 'injustice' in Kashmir, a statement Kadam called condemnable and an attempt to divert investigation.

BJP Slams Congress Over Delhi Blast Remarks

Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Ram Kadam on Tuesday strongly condemned Congress leader Husain Dalwai's comments on the Delhi terror attack, accusing the Congress party of "indirectly supporting terrorists".

"Whenever there is a terrorist attack in our country, Congress and their leaders support those terrorists indirectly," Ram Kadam said, reacting to Dalwai's statement linking the Delhi blast to alleged "injustice" in Kashmir.

"An investigation is being conducted... How do the Congress leaders know who is involved in it before the blast? Husain Dalwai wants to shelter the terrorists of the Delhi bomb blast and divert the investigation. His statement is condemnable...," Kadam added.

The November 10 blast near Delhi's Red Fort killed 15 people and injured many others.

Dalwai Links Blast to 'Injustice' in Kashmir

Congress leader Husain Dalwai on Monday backed People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti's recent remarks over the November 10 Red Fort blast and suggested that the incident might be a result of "injustice" meted out in the Kashmir region.

The Congress leader said the incident "appears to be an act carried out by terrorists" and stressed that the government must introspect and initiate dialogue to address underlying grievances.

Speaking to ANI, Husain Dalwai said, "I think it was terrorists only who were involved in the incident in Delhi. What Mufti ji has said is right. This must have happened due to the injustice meted out in Kashmir. It was always wrong for the government to create an atmosphere that targeted a particular community. The government should hold a dialogue."

Calls for Probe into Violent Organisations

Dalwai further called for a probe into all those organisations which believe in violence. He said, "Does RSS believe in Gandhi ji's non-violence? All those organisations which believe in violence should be probed."

His remarks came after PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti launched a sharp attack against the Central Government, alleging that the November 10 Red Fort blast case in the national capital reflects a deepening sense of insecurity across the country and a failure of the Centre's policies in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)