BJP MP Rahul Sinha alleged that TMC's corruption started from 'Kalighat', questioning suspended leader Riju Dutta's silence. Dutta was suspended for 6 years after he levelled allegations against I-PAC and claimed corruption at the grassroots.

BJP hits out at TMC, says corruption started from 'Kalighat'

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rahul Sinha on Monday alleged that corruption within the Trinamool Congress originated from "Kalighat" while reacting to the statements made by suspended TMC leader Riju Dutta regarding alleged irregularities and internal issues within the party.

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Speaking to ANI here, Sinha questioned why Dutta had remained silent earlier despite allegedly being aware of corruption within the party. "Why did he not talk about this corruption earlier?... The TMC's corruption started from Kalighat..." Sinha said, referring to the residence of the former chief minister of West Bangal, Mamata Banerjee. His remarks came after the All India Trinamool Congress suspended Dutta for six years, citing alleged violation of party discipline and failure to appear before the party's disciplinary committee despite being issued a show-cause notice.

Suspended leader's allegations against I-PAC, party

According to the suspension order issued from the party's central office in Kolkata, Dutta had made public statements against the party and its leadership. The order stated that the disciplinary committee waited until 5 pm on the scheduled date for his appearance, but he neither attended the hearing nor submitted any explanation. Earlier on Sunday, Dutta levelled serious allegations against political consultancy firm I-PAC and sections of the TMC organisation, claiming that the party's defeat in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections stemmed from corruption at the grassroots level, disrespect towards women, and the alleged influence of I-PAC over party functioning.

Speaking to ANI, Dutta claimed that I-PAC had effectively "controlled" the party for the last six months and alleged that TMC leaders were instructed to target BJP leader and current Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and his family politically. He also alleged that lower-level TMC cadres were involved in corruption and atrocities against people, while asserting that senior leaders such as Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee were not personally corrupt.

Sinha on new government's agenda

Meanwhile, Sinha also commented on Chief Minister Adhikari's meeting with officials and cabinet members following the BJP's victory in the state. "This is natural. The first meeting of the cabinet will be held. West Bengal has to stand up soon... We will take steps regarding this and present a good government in front of the people of Bengal..." he said.